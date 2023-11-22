When is Young Sheldon Season 7 out?

Young Sheldon Season 7 is on the way, so what’s the release date for the final upcoming season of the sitcom?

If there was one sitcom that surprised people, it’s CBS’ Young Sheldon. The CBS comedy and The Big Bang Theory prequel sitcom series watched its titular character grow up amongst a colorful family.

The show will be concluding with its seventh season soon, so fans are getting hyped about when and where they can watch it.

So what is the release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7? Read on, and we’ll explain…

The seventh season of Young Sheldon premieres on February 15, 2024, and will run for 14 episodes until its hour-long series finale on May 16, 2024.

This final season has fewer episodes than usual due to the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, meaning 14 episodes instead of the regular 22.

The series, which began in 2017, follows this synopsis: “For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

“His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son. For 12 years on “The Big Bang Theory,” audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper.

“In “Young Sheldon,” audiences get a chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. Jim Parsons, who plays the adult version of Sheldon on “The Big Bang Theory,” narrates.”

There is currently no trailer for Season 7, so check out the trailer for Season 6 below:

For fans of Young Sheldon, it’s time to also get excited about how the first five seasons of the sitcom will be hitting Netflix US from November 24, according to Deadline.

