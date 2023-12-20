Dr Death Season 2 cast: All actors and characters

With Dr Death Season 2, the anthology series is moving from the case of Christopher Duntsch to the shocking crimes of Dr Paolo Macchiarini – with some famous names leading the cast, here’s your guide to the actors and the characters they play.

You may have seen the name Dr Paolo Macchiarini on your newsfeed in recent weeks, and that’s because he was the subject of the Netflix documentary series Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife. As well as lying in love, the surgeon-turned-criminal – once hailed a miracle doctor – had been falsifying claims to perform experimental trachea transplants on patients.

Although he claimed to have developed revolutionary synthetic scaffolds seeded with patients’ own stem cells, an investigation found that he had been implanting plastic windpipes into people who were later described as his human “guinea pigs.” All but one of his patients died gruesome deaths, while heads at the hospital he worked at allegedly tried to cover up the truth.

Eventually, he was caught – but the shocking story continues to serve as a cautionary tale, one that is explored in the latest season of Peacock dramatization series Dr Death, which is based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name.

Contents

Dr Death Season 2 cast & characters

Below, you will find the main cast and characters for Dr Death Season 2. Before we get into it, the synopsis states that it “follows ‘Miracle Man’ Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations.

“When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.”

Paolo Macchiarini: Edgar Ramirez

Peacock

Edgar Ramirez plays Paolo Macchiarini, the aforementioned surgeon who was once hailed a pioneer in regenerative medicine. But one question remained: why did his patients keep dying?

Macchiarini wasn’t only a fraud in his work life – his web of lies expanded to his love life too, with the series exploring his relationship with Benita Alexander.

Ramirez has starred in Florida Man, Deliver Us From Evil, American Crime Story, and The Girl on the Train.

Benita Alexander: Mandy Moore

Peacock

Mandy Moore plays Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who is tasked with covering the rock star doctor, Dr Paolo Macchiarini. After she’s won over by his charm, her life starts to unravel as she gets caught up in his web of lies.

After rising to fame as a singer, Moore has gone on to appear in various movies and TV shows, including A Walk to Remember, This is Us, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Dr Nathan Gamelli: Luke Kirby

Peacock

Luke Kirby plays Dr Nathan Gamelli, a fellow surgeon at the acclaimed Karolinska Institute in Sweden. He’s immediately distrustful of Macchiarini, but he’s alone at first. However, his integrity and his care for all patients – not just his own – drives him to attempt to uncover the truth.

You may recognize Kirby as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He’s also starred in Gossip Girl, The Deuce, and Glass.

Dr Ana Lasbrey: Ashley Madekwe

Peacock

Ashley Madekwe joins the Dr Death Season 2 cast as Dr Ana Lasbrey, an ambitious surgeon who admires Macchiarini and becomes his right-hand woman at the Karolinska Institute. But will she start to see through his lies?

A number of Madekwe’s acting accolades include The Strays, Umbrella Academy, Salem, and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Dr Anders Svensson: Gustaf Hammarsten

Peacock

Gustaf Hammarsten plays Dr Anders Svensson, a researcher at the Karolinska Institute who is tasked with testing Macchiarini’s transplants on lab rats. He is portrayed as a family man, one whose role in the case becomes increasingly significant as the series progresses.

Hammarsten can be seen in titles such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Old, Together, and Thunder in My Heart.

Nils Headley: Jack Davenport

Peacock

Jack Davenport plays Nils Headley, the man in charge at the Karolinska Institute. He’s got his eye on the prize – the Nobel Prize, that is – and believes Macchiarini is the man to get it.

You may recognise Davenport as Norrington from the Pirates of the Caribbean films. He’s also appeared in Next of Kin, The Talented Mr Ripley, and Coupling.

Amy: Judy Reyes

Peacock

Judy Reyes plays Amy in Dr Death Season 2, a close friend of Benita’s and fellow journalist, one who is often the voice of reason in her life.

Reyes’ other acting accolades include Smile, Scrubs, The Circle, and Florida Man.

Lizzie: Celestina Harris

Paramount+

Celestina Harris plays Lizzie, Benita’s daughter who is initially distrustful of Macchiarini when he starts dating her mom.

Harris has also starred in Yuletide the Knot, Lioness, and Angelina.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters of Dr Death Season 2, which arrives in its entirety on Peacock on December 21. You can find more of our TV & Movie hubs below:

