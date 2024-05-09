What’s Cooking Up Murder about? Netflix’s César Román doc explained

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering The Story of César Román is another Netflix true crime doc, so here’s what prospective viewers need to know about it and if it’s based on a true story.

If you’re searching for true crime and documentaries, Netflix is usually the best streaming service for new TV shows.

Cooking Up Murder is the next upcoming docuseries. The release date is Friday, May 10, 2024, at which point it will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Below we’ve explained what Uncovering The Story of César Román is about, the real-life backstory, and the people involved.

What’s Cooking Up Murder about?

Cooking Up Murder is about a murder case involving a Spanish chef, César Román, who built a career by using false identities. He was arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend.

The three-part series explores how Román created a web of deception to further his career while entering into a relationship with an employee at a Cider House he ran.

When the woman turned up dead, eyes turned to the chef.

Is Cooking Up Murder based on a true story?

Cooking Up Murder is based on the true story of a Spanish chef who was charged with murder. The docuseries analyzes the case and the lies César Román told before eventually being imprisoned.

Román’s life and career went up in flames when he was arrested in November 2018 for Heidi Paz’s murder.

The two met a few months before her death, in April 2018, when she began working at one of his establishments in Madrid. They had become romantically involved and were living together, but Paz reportedly decided to leave the relationship in June of the same year.

She contacted him on August 5, to attempt to talk to him in their previously shared home. That was the last time Paz was seen alive. After her death, Román escaped to Zaragoza and began working there under a fake identity.

A manhunt ensued, and Spanish police arrested him after a three-month search. He pleaded innocence during the trial but was found guilty in 2021. Román remains in prison today.

