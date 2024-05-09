TV & Movies

What’s Cooking Up Murder about? Netflix’s César Román doc explained

Trudie Graham
Cesar Roman in Cooking Up Murder.Netflix

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering The Story of César Román is another Netflix true crime doc, so here’s what prospective viewers need to know about it and if it’s based on a true story.

If you’re searching for true crime and documentaries, Netflix is usually the best streaming service for new TV shows.

Cooking Up Murder is the next upcoming docuseries. The release date is Friday, May 10, 2024, at which point it will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Below we’ve explained what Uncovering The Story of César Román is about, the real-life backstory, and the people involved.

What’s Cooking Up Murder about?

Cooking Up Murder is about a murder case involving a Spanish chef, César Román, who built a career by using false identities. He was arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend.

The three-part series explores how Román created a web of deception to further his career while entering into a relationship with an employee at a Cider House he ran.

When the woman turned up dead, eyes turned to the chef.

Is Cooking Up Murder based on a true story?

Cooking Up Murder is based on the true story of a Spanish chef who was charged with murder. The docuseries analyzes the case and the lies César Román told before eventually being imprisoned.

Román’s life and career went up in flames when he was arrested in November 2018 for Heidi Paz’s murder.

The two met a few months before her death, in April 2018, when she began working at one of his establishments in Madrid. They had become romantically involved and were living together, but Paz reportedly decided to leave the relationship in June of the same year.

She contacted him on August 5, to attempt to talk to him in their previously shared home. That was the last time Paz was seen alive. After her death, Román escaped to Zaragoza and began working there under a fake identity.

A manhunt ensued, and Spanish police arrested him after a three-month search. He pleaded innocence during the trial but was found guilty in 2021. Román remains in prison today.

For more, find out how to watch the Alison Botha documentary, the sinister The Asunta Case true story, why Ctrl+Alt+Desire is the best true crime doc of 2024 so far, and what is Crime Scene Berlin Nightlife Killer about.

Related Topics

netflixTrue Crime

About The Author

Trudie Graham

Trudie is a TV and Movies Evergreen Writer at Dexerto. She has years of experience in entertainment journalism, with bylines at The Digital Fix, Collider, PCGamesN, Zavvi, and more. She likes the weird and the wonderful more than anything, especially if it's sci-fi or fantasy.

keep reading
Richard Gadd and Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer
TV & Movies
Baby Reindeer: Nava Mau explains how Netflix show allowed her to “own” anger and emotions as a trans woman
Kayla Harrington
Zosia Mamet and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in The Decameron series.
TV & Movies
The Decameron: What’s the Netflix dramedy about?
Gabriela Silva
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer as Donny Dunn.
TV & Movies
Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is on track to become the most-watched series of all time
Gabriela Silva
Donny and Martha in Baby Reindeer
TV & Movies
Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey set for “explosive” Piers Morgan interview
Jasmine Valentine
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech