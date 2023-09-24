Smile 2: Release date, plot & everything we know so far

Paramount has officially announced that the 2022 horror movie Smile is receiving a sequel. Here’s everything we know.

With a budget of merely $17 million, Smile became one of the biggest horror releases of 2022 after grossing $217 million. It was initially planned to premiere on only Paramount+ but headed to theaters following its positive reception.

Smile director Parker Finn previously spoke about a potential sequel but wanted to do something different from the original film.

Here’s everything we know about Smile 2, including its release date and any available plot information.

Contents

The horror film sequel will premiere in theaters on October 18, 2024. The release date is fitting, as it comes out just before Halloween.

Is there a Smile 2 trailer?

No trailers have been revealed for the upcoming horror flick, considering it was just announced.

Smile 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Finn is returning to direct the sequel in addition to writing and producing Smile 2. “I’m just trying to enjoy the moment of finally crossing the finish line on this one,” Finn revealed to Slash Film.

“I think there’s a lot of fun to be had in the world of Smile, but as a filmmaker, I never want to just do a retread of anything. So, if there was ever to be more, I’d want to make sure that it was very surprising and not what people might expect.”

While Finn is set to return, no casting information is known at the time of writing.

Smile 2 plot: What’s it about?

Considering Finn discussed taking a different direction with Smile 2, it’s unclear what the sequel will be about. If any plot information is revealed, we will share it immediately.

That’s everything we currently know about Smile 2. We will be sure to update this article once more information is available. In the meantime, check out our horror coverage here.