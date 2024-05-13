What is Pillowcase Murders about? Paramount Plus doc explained

Here’s everything you need to know about Pillowcase Murders, an upcoming true crime documentary series on Paramount Plus, including what it’s about, who’s in it, and why it’s worth watching.

Though Netflix continues to lead the charge in the true crime arena, Paramount Plus has released some impeccable entries in recent months.

Cybersleuths offered a fresh perspective on the Idaho College murder case, while Ctrl+Alt+Desire, its deep dive into the disturbing crimes of Grant Amato, was so effective we named it the best true crime of 2024 so far.

Now, the streaming service is gearing up for its next entry in the form of a docu-series titled Pillowcase Murders.

What is Pillowcase Murders about?

Directed by true crime filmmaker Randy Ferrell, Pillowcase Murders is a three-part documentary series centering on convicted murderer and suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir, who targeted elderly women at high-end retirement homes in Texas.

Authorities believe Chemirmir started his killing spree in 2016. Family members of elderly relatives noticed suspicious circumstances about their loved ones’ deaths, including missing valuables — in one instance, approximately $30,000 worth of jewelry.

However, due to their old age, the police put many of these deaths down to natural causes. Additionally, Chemirmir would kill his victims by smothering them, which leaves few signs of foul play.

For two years, he would pose as a caregiver or maintenance worker, kill his targeted victims, steal their belongings, and sell them.

The situation changed when a woman at Preston Place in Plano survived an attack, allowing her to give a description to the police. They arrested Chemirmir at his Dallas home in 2018, facing a capital murder charge for the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

He was later indicted on 22 capital murder charges; 13 in Dallas County and nine in Collin County.

In April 2022, Chemirmir was convicted of Harris’ murder and sentenced to life in prison. He received the same conviction and sentence for the 2018 death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks in October the same year.

Following these two convictions, all of his other charges in Dallas County were dismissed, news that disappointed the remaining victims’ families. But in September 2023, prison officers announced that Chemirmir had been killed by a cellmate.

As well as examining Chemirmir’s crimes, Pillowcase Murders looks at the impact they had on the victims’ relatives and looks at the missteps that allowed him to carry out his spree for so long.

Paramount Plus notes, “Over the three episodes, the series uncovers the shocking oversights and security failures that allowed the killer to pursue his reign of terror unimpeded.”

Who’s in Pillowcase Murders?

Pillowcase Murders speaks to various relatives of the victims, as well as staff members who worked at the facilities Chemirmir stalked and legal experts involved in the case.

They include:

Shannon Dion, daughter of victim Doris Gleason

MJ Jennings, daughter of victim Leah Corken

Dan Probst, nephew of victim Catherine Sinclair

Loren Adair Smith, daughter of victim Phyllis Payne

Bao Vuong and Karen Vuong, son and granddaughter of victim Lu Thi Harris

Karen Harris, daughter of victim Miriam Nelson

Jennifer Basset, daughter of victim Ann Conklin

Josh Aleman, former security guard at Edgemere retirement community in Dallas

Ali Ohlinger and Trey Crawford, partners at Crawford, Wishnew & Lang PLLC

Paramount+ Shannon Dion is one of many relatives of victims who appear in the doc

A number of relatives spoke out about their mix of emotions at the news of Chemirmir’s death in 2023, including Dion.

She said at a press conference (via AP): “My mother died in fear. This man did not have a peaceful passing. There’s some relief in feeling that he didn’t get off easily.”

Is Pillowcase Murders worth watching?

Although it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, Pillowcase Murders is well worth watching, to hear the voices of the victims’ families and learn about the dangers facing an often forgotten demographic of people.

The case is compelling, with the docu-series bringing new insights into recent events. It also raises awareness about oversights that could help others in the future.

Pillowcase Murders arrives on Paramount Plus on Tuesday, May 14. For more true crime, check out all of the documentaries coming to streaming this month.