The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5: How did Lenny Bruce die?

With the arrival of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5, many fans might be wondering: will Lenny Bruce’s death be depicted in the final episodes, and how did he die in real life?

Amazon Studios’ hit comedy series is set to bow out for good, with the fifth and final season, which premiered on April 14, marking its last.

Once again, we’re seeing the return of Rachel Brosnahan as the eponymous housewife-turned-comedian Midge Maisel as she looks set to continue her dreams of headlining her own stand-up gigs – without having to deal with sexism and censorship along the way.

We’re also seeing the return of Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, a fellow stand-up comedian who has played an important role in Midge’s life. He’s also the only real-life person depicted in the show. With this in mind, here’s everything you need to know about who Lenny Bruce was, how he died, and if his death will be part of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5.

Warning: Some readers may find this content upsetting.

Who was Lenny Bruce?

Lenny Bruce, whose real name was Leonard Alfred Schneider, was a famous stand-up comedian, social critic, and satirist, best known for his critical and upfront style of humor.

Creative Commons Lenny Bruce was a stand-up comedian and social critic

As was portrayed in the show, Bruce was arrested a number of times for his performances on obscenity charges.

His first arrest in 1961 unfolded after he said the word “c*cksucker” and other rude descriptions while performing at the Jazz Workshop in San Francisco. Though he was acquitted by a jury, authorities began to monitor his shows, resulting in further charges.

In the same way we see Midge struggle in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Bruce constantly battled to say what he wanted, the way he wanted to, with his future acts often highlighting the topic of freedom of speech and artistic expression.

Creative Commons The comedian was arrested a number of times on obscenity charges

He became somewhat of a poster boy for freedom of speech amid a highly publicized six-month trial, where he was found guilty of obscenity and sentenced to four months. The outcome was in spite of the testimony and show of support from various writers and artists, including Woody Allen, Bob Dylan, Jules Feiffer, Dorothy Kilgallen, and Allen Ginsberg.

Though he was let out on bail amid the appeals process, Bruce tragically died before completion. His 1964 conviction was later pardoned in 2003, long after his passing.

When and how did Lenny Bruce die?

Lenny Bruce died on August 3, 1966, from a drug overdose – he was just 40 years old.

Throughout the final ten years of his life, the stand-up comedian struggled with a severe drug addiction, often using heroin, morphine, and methamphetamine, according to reports.

His cause of death was listed as “acute morphine poisoning caused by an accidental overdose.”

Bruce was survived by his wife Honey Bruce, who passed away in 2005, and their daughter Kitty Bruce. Kitty, now 67 years old, briefly worked as an actress.

Does Lenny Bruce die in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5?

Since we’re only three episodes into the latest season, there’s been no confirmation (or spoilers) as to whether Lenny Bruce’s death is part of the plot – but it’s likely set to play out given how the real-life Lenny Bruce died.

In Season 4, after Midge slept with Lenny following months of tension between the pair, she discovered a vial and syringe in his hotel room bathroom.

Amazon Studios

Understandably concerned, Midge confronted him, but he reassured her: “You don’t need to worry about that. All is well, I promise.”

The scene is made all the more tragic with the knowledge that, in reality, the comic was struggling with a drug addiction, one that would lead to his untimely death.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel isn’t the first time we’ve seen the comedy icon depicted on screen, as director Bob Fosse previously made a film about his life and career titled Lenny, which stars Dustin Hoffman as Lenny Bruce.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video now. You You can sign up here, and find out more about the show’s cast here.

