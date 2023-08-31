The 2018 Archie Panjabi starring drama Next of Kin has just dropped on Amazon’s Prime Video channel, so here’s everything you need to know about the show’s plot.

Next of Kin is a tense thriller that was broadcast on ITV in January 2018 in the UK, while the show first streamed on Sundance Now in the US.

The series was created and written by husband-and-wife team Paul Rutman and Natasha Narayan. It was the latter’s first produced credit, but Rutman previously created Indian Summers, and knows a thing or two about drama, having written on the likes of Marple, Lewis, and Vera.

This week the series made the move to Prime Video, so here’s the lowdown on what to expect from the acclaimed drama.

What is Next of Kin about? Archie Panjabi’s 2018 drama explained

The official synopsis for Next of Kin is as follows: “Whip-smart GP Mona Harcourt lives a charmed life at the heart of a loving family living in London. But she is left grief-stricken when her much-loved brother is brutally murdered whilst working for a medical charity overseas.

“As the death brings buried family secrets to light, Mona is drawn deep into a tangle of betrayal, conspiracy and murder. One way or another, she must find a way of protecting herself, her family and her career as they are all put at risk…”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said of the show at the time: “The series tells an incredibly important and pertinent story for our time, promising to grip audiences and explores one mother’s dilemma to protect her loved ones.”

Next of Kin cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s the principal cast of Next of Kin, including actors and the characters they play:

Archie Panjabi as Moma Harcourt

Jack Davenport as Guy Harcourt

Shabana Azmi as Mrs. Shirani

Navin Chowdhry as Kareem Shiran i

i Mawaan Rizwan as Omar Shirani

Claire Skinner as DCI Vivian Barnes

Vivek Kalra as Danish Shirani

Fazana Dua Elahe as Rahan Shirani

Kiran Sonia Sawar as Ani Shirani

Sope Dirisu as DS Stanley Hart

Enzo Clienti as DS Joe Townsend

Next of Kin is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While for more TV coverage, check out the below previews:

