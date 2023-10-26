Black Doves: Everything we know

Streaming platform Netflix is pulling out all of the stops when it comes to new original projects, with Black Doves being the latest in line.

In 2023 alone, Netflix has had a nearly impeccable track record of fan-favorite hits when it comes to its original output.

From new seasons of shows including Ginny & Georgia, You, Shadow and Bone, and Firefly Lane, to new titles such as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Bodies, the drive to create something fresh isn’t slowing down.

Next in line is a brand new announcement from the streaming platform in the form of Black Doves. Here’s everything you need to know – including cast, plot, and more.

Is there a Black Doves release window?

There is currently no confirmed release window for new Netflix series Black Doves.

However, we do know that the series is set to have six episodes, and is currently filming in London.

According to series creator Joe Barton – who is best known for his work on The Lazarus Project – the beginnings of Black Doves started in late 2022.

“I started writing the scripts for this show over last year’s Christmas holidays, fuelled by turkey sandwiches and discarded bottles of cream liquor,” Barton said in a statement.

“To be now going into production with a cast and crew full of people whose work I admire so much is unbelievably exciting and I couldn’t be more thrilled to get to see this show come to life.”

We’ll keep this page updated with more information as we have it.

Black Doves cast: Who’s in it?

So far, the confirmed Black Doves cast list includes:

Keira Knightly

Ben Whishaw

Sarah Lancashire

Andrew Buchan

Kathryn Hunter

Andrew Koji

Sam Troughton

Ella Lily Hyland

Adam Silver

Ken Nwosu

Gabrielle Creevy

Omari Douglas

Keira Knightly is best known for films including Atonement, Bend it Like Beckham, and Pride and Prejudice, while Ben Whishaw has most recently been seen in Passages and Paddington.

Sarah Lancashire comes to Black Doves fresh from her successful third season of Happy Valley. She’s also set to return for a second season of HBO show Julia.

Alongside Joe Barton in the role of creator, the series will be directed by Alex Gabassi and Lisa Gunning, with Harry Munday on board as a producer.

Black Doves plot: What is it about?

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother – and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire) calls in Helen’s old friend to keep her safe.”

“Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) is a suave, Champagne-drinking assassin,” it continues. “But having been out of the game since a failed job with disastrous consequences, he’s come home to a London that has moved on without him. As his past threatens to catch up with him, his task is to protect Helen as she investigates who killed Jason and why.

“Together, they set off on a mission that will lead them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy. One that links the murky underworld of London to a looming geopolitical crisis – and leads them to question the cost of the moral choices they’ve made.”

Is there a Black Doves trailer?

At the time of writing, there is no trailer available for Netflix’s Black Doves.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all of the show’s latest developments, including trailer releases.

Black Doves will soon be coming to Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other Netflix coverage below:

