Will there be a Shadow and Bone season 3?

There has been much speculation over the future of Shadow and Bone after its second season dropped

After a surprise-hit first season, Shadow and Bone season 2 is finally here on Netflix, and fans are already wondering if the Grishaverse will be getting another season, or even a spinoff

Inspired by the book series of the same name by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone follows Alina Starkov and her friends through a world of complex magic and betrayal, and was a huge hit on release in 2021.

Now that the second season, which revolves around Alina’s quest to destroy the Fold, is out, fans have been asking for more from the “Grishaverse”, the name of the narrative the story takes place in.

Article continues after ad

Will there be another season of Shadow and Bone?

Currently, Netflix have not announced any new renewals of Shadow and Bone for a third season.

However, showrunners have remained optimistic that the show’s success means it could avoid ending at just two seasons, with one saying “It was a three-year plan that I laid out, or three-season plan.”

If this turns out to be true, then there could be a third season of content waiting to be filmed and edited.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Considering that there are several more books in the Grishaverse to adapt, Netflix would have plenty of content to choose from. The first two seasons follow the events of the first two books pretty closely, with some elements from the third.

Article continues after ad

Is there a Shadow and Bone spinoff series?

Netflix

One of the other books set in the Grishaverse is Six of Crows, which follows the antics of Kaz and his gang of Ketterdam friends. As one of the best parts of the first two seasons, these “crows” became fan favorites, and many have speculated that a potential spinoff could focus on them.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, showrunner Eric Heisserer has hinted that a Six of Crows spinoff is in the works, saying that Netflix is “ready to launch that as its own story”.

The series would be set after the events of season 2, and would feature Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and the rest of the Crows’ adventure to Fjerda.

Article continues after ad

For more updates on Shadow and Bone, check out our character and actors casting list.