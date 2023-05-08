Queen Charlotte Season 2: Everything we know

Here’s everything you need to know about a potential Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Season 2.

A prequel spin-off of the hit show Bridgerton, the plot follows Queen Charlotte before we see her in Season 1 as she begins her marriage to King George and discovers the power of love, friendship, and ruling a country.

Because of the show’s success, fans have been wondering if there will be a Season 2 in the future. So, here’s everything you need to know about Queen Charlotte Season 2 from its release date, cast, and more.

Will there be a Queen Charlotte Season 2?

As of this time, there has been no official announcement confirming a Season 2 of Queen Charlotte.

However, according to Deadline, series creator Shonda Rhimes isn’t completely closed off from continuing Charlotte and George’s story. When asked if the show will return for Season 2, Rhimes said, “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

Rhimes is not the only person involved in Queen Charlotte would like the series to return. In the same article, Arsema Thomas (who plays young Agatha Danbury) said she was “obsessed” with her character and would be open to coming back.

Thomas explained her feelings towards her Bridgerton character saying, “If that’s the last time I get to be her, she’s empowered and she’s ready to walk on her own two feet. But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it.”

There is no release date for Queen Charlotte Season 2 as of this moment.

However, Bridgerton fans can rest easy knowing that Season 3 of the show is currently in production and it has already been renewed for a fourth season, per Deadline. Season 3 of Bridgerton will follow Penelope Featherinton’s romance with Colin Bridgerton, which is a deviation from the book series as Benedict Bridgerton’s love life is the focus of the third book.

According to a press release from Tudum, the plot of Season 3 will see Penelope give up her crush on Colin after hearing his “disparaging words about her last season.” When her attempts on the marriage mart fail, Colin “offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband” in order to win her friendship back. However, when his plan works too well, Colin must decide if he only wants to be Penelope friend or something more. On top of this, Penelope must grapple with her broken friendship with Eloise Bridgerton and her secret identity as Lady Whistledown.

Queen Charlotte Season 2 cast: Who would return?

The cast of Queen Charlotte 2 could see Charlotte, George, Agatha, and their friends return to the small screen.

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest would obviously reprise their roles as young Charlotte and young George. Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, and Freddie Dennis could also return as young Agatha Danbury, Brimsely (Charlotte’s butler), and Reynolds (George’s butler), respectively.

With the younger cast returning, we would also see Golda Rosheuvel (older Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (older Agatha), Hugh Sachs (older Brimsley), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) return as well. The only other character who could return from the original main cast would be Michelle Fairley, who plays Princess Augusta, the king’s mother. Anyone else would join the cast would probably play new characters.

Queen Charlotte Season 2 plot speculation

Since the show has not be confirmed to return for Season 2, there is no official word on what the plot could be, but Rhimes and her crew do have a bunch of threads they could follow if they were to proceed with the series.

The sixth episode of Queen Charlotte saw the Queen being pregnant with her second child and gaining the respect of George’s mother. Season 2 could follow the couple as they welcome their other 13 children into the world while dealing with George’s worsening mental state.

In the present time, we could see Queen Charlotte as she prepares her kingdom for the arrival of her new grandchild while also trying to be a better mother to her children. The lot of them called her out during the season for neglecting them and not trying to get to know them as individuals.

Also in the present timeline, we could see the fallout between Agatha and Violet as the latter found out that Agatha had a brief affair with her father when she was younger. This information was revealed after Violet, in a moment of vulnerability, told Agatha that she was ready to find love after spending years grieving the loss of her husband. As the two have been shown to be great friends over the course of Bridgerton, it would be interesting to see how they handle this situation.

