Where to find Cherubi & Cherrim in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Players trying to complete quests in Hisui may be scratching their heads trying to find Cherubi’s rare evolution. Here is where to find Cherrim in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Early on in Pokemon Legends Arceus, players are given Request 17: To Bloom or Not to Bloom by an NPC. The quest has Trainers hunting down Sinnoh Grass-type Cherrim in the Hisui region.

The only problem is, the character is extremely rare and has a low spawn rate. This guide will break down how to track down the elusive ‘mon so that you can finally complete the Agriculture Corps mission.

How to get Cherrim & Cherubi in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The earliest you can catch Cherrim is after gaining access to The Heartwood in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Despite most information stating the ‘mon can be found in this general area, it only spawns in two shaking trees.

When shaking the trees, you may also encounter its pre-evolution Cherubi which can evolve into Cherrim at level 25.

Cherrim & Cherubi location #1

Head out to the Obsidian Fieldlands. Once there, fast travel to the Heights Camp waypoint. Make your across the Tidewater Dam, and make a right after crossing the river. Climb up the hill and continue traveling right. There will be two Berry trees before you reach an Alpha Lopunny. The trees must be shaking in order to have a chance at an encounter with Cherrim. We have provided a map below to show the exact location.

Cherrim location #2

The second Cherrim and Cherubi spawn point is just a few feet away from the first location. After crossing the Tidewater Dam, travel right and climb the hill. Continue to make your way to the end until you see an Alpha Lopunny. The second tree will be just a few feet away from the Alpha ‘mon further towards the water.

How to catch Cherrim in Pokemon Legends Arceus

After locating the two special trees that spawn Cherubi and Cherrim, you will then have to be lucky and also find the trees in a shaking condition.

Here is the quickest method for forcing the Grass-type Pokemon to show up in your game:

After finding the two trees in The Heartwood that spawn Cherubi and Cherrim, run by them and see if they are shaking. If neither tree is shaking, fast travel back to Jubilife Village as you need to reset the map. Next, leave the village and head back to the Obsidian Fieldlands. Make your way back to the trees and again check to see if any of them are shaking. Once you see a tree that is shaking, throw your Pokeball at it to force the Pokemon to fall out. If it’s not Cherubi or Cherrim, then travel back to Jubilife Village and repeat the above process over and over again. If you get a Cherubi, you need to get it to level 25 to evolve it into Cherrim.

And that is where you can find Cherrim! In order to complete Request 17, Game Freak requires you to complete the Grass-type’s Pokedex entry by getting a Rank 10 by Professor Laventon.

