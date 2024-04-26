Every Ogerpon Pokemon card ranked

Hoping to add some Ogerpon Pokemon cards to your collection? Here’s a tier list of every Ogerpon card currently in the franchise, ranked from worst to best.

Ogerpon has developed a cult following since being introduced into the Pokemon world – and with good reason. It’s one of the most interesting Pokemon that’s joined the franchise in recent memory, with a fun design and a clear personality.

Most of the Ogerpon cards can be found in both the upcoming Twilight Masquerade set and the Mask of Change set, also known as Transformation Mask. Here, you’ll find every Ogerpon card so far ranked from worst to best based on their artwork, competitive viability, and potential value.

Article continues after ad

Cornerstone Mask Tera Ogerpon ex (112/167)

The Pokemon Company Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex (112/167) Pokemon card.

The Cornerstone Mask is one of the most interesting Masks that Ogerpon has access to – but this Double Rare card (arguably) undersells it. It’s an average looking ex card with a mediocre color scheme. There’s not much to write home about, which is why it’s placed so low in this list.

Article continues after ad

The competitive viability does add to this card, though. Cornerstone Stance preventing damage from attacks from Pokemon with Abilities is a powerful boon to have during a battle, and the Demolish Attack does a lot of damage considering how low the Energy cost is.

Cornerstone Mask Tera Ogerpon ex (119/101)

The Pokemon Company Cornerstone Mask Tera Ogerpon ex (119/101) Pokemon card.

This card has the same Attack and Ability as the Cornerstone Mask card listed previously, so there’s not much else to note about that. It’s sturdy enough but not particularly intriguing from a competitive standpoint.

Article continues after ad

It does have a more interesting artstyle, though, offering a better look at the magic and mystique associated with the Cornerstone Mask. It’s still not the prettiest or most interesting Ogerpon card out there, but it’s not the worst by any means.

Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex (040/167)

The Pokemon Company Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex (040/167) Pokemon card.

This ex card is better than the standard Cornerstone ex card, but it’s still fairly average in terms of the art style. It’s punchy and vibrant, with a nicer color scheme than the Cornerstone Double Rare ex card, but it’s still not particularly ground-breaking.

Article continues after ad

The Attacks on this card are what sets it apart, though. Dynamic Blaze deals an immense 140 extra damage if the target Pokemon is an evolved ‘mon, which could be a game-changing attack. It’s also not particularly expensive in terms of Energy cost, either.

Article continues after ad

Cornerstone Mask Tera Ogerpon ex (128/101)

The Pokemon Company Cornerstone Mask Tera Ogerpon ex (128/101) Pokemon card.

This is the most visually interesting Cornerstone Mask card in the game right now. The Special Art Rare take on the Tera aesthetic is magical and it’s an absolute must-have if you’re a collector who’s been enjoying the Scarlet & Violet era of the game.

Combined with the decent Attack and Ability, this is a solid offering in terms of the Ogerpon cards that are available.

If we were giving these grades, we’d give this a B – it’s good, but it’s not the most interesting one out of the pack. It’s the best Cornerstone Mask card, but it still looks pretty cluttered and chaotic. The Ability and Attack are solid, but they’re not the most powerful Ogerpon offerings out there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Teal Mask Ogerpon (015/101)

The Pokemon Company Ogerpon (015/101) Pokemon card.

This is the standard Rare version of the full-art promo card which you’ll see later on in this list. This card is a decent take on Teal Mask Ogerpon, with a dynamic whirlwind of leaves and a nice enough shine in the border. It’s not anything mind-blowing, but it’s a pretty card.

In terms of Attack and Ability, this card can certainly hold its own in battle. Its Ability, Mountain Stroll, allows for easy Energy-swapping and the Attack can stack up nicely as well.

Ogre’s Mask Item card (159/167)

The Pokemon Company Ogre’s Mask Item (159/167) Pokemon card.

If you’re interested in building an Ogerpon-centric deck, this is something you’ll want to have on hand. It gives the Ogerpon cards a lot more synergy and allows for more creative plays during a match, focusing on easy switching and re-using discarded ‘mons.

Article continues after ad

The art isn’t particularly impressive, but the competitive potential for Ogre’s Mask makes it one of the better Ogerpon cards to keep an eye out for.

Article continues after ad

Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex (127/101)

The Pokemon Company Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex (127/101) Pokemon card.

This Special Art Rare has a gorgeous color palette that pairs with the Terastallisation aesthetic perfectly – but unfortunately, the perspective seems quite wonky. It may look better in person, but the artwork on this card has some odd angles which make the Pokemon look a little misshapen.

Other than that, there’s a lot to love about this card. It has a wicked Attack called Torrential Pump which can deal 100 damage and 120 damage to a Benched enemy. The Attack called Sob also prevents your enemy from Retreating in the next turn, too, offering immense control over your opponent’s Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (016/101)

The Pokemon Company Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (016/101) Pokemon card.

This card is dynamic, vibrant, and eye-catching. What’s not to love? It’s exactly what you might expect from an Ogerpon Pokemon card as a fan, and it’s one that’s sure to get a lot of love from collectors as Mask of Change makes its way out into the world.

Article continues after ad

There’s plenty to get excited about as a competitive player here, too. It won’t be a surprise to see various Ogerpon decks hitting the competitive circuit once Twilight Masquerade and Mask of Change are out.

Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex (126/101)

The Pokemon Company Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex (126/101) Pokemon card.

Out of all the Special Art Rare cards with Ogerpon on them, this is one of the most interesting by far. The vibrant art style makes the Hearthflame Mask look suitably imposing, and the Tera aesthetic pairs with the theming perfectly.

Article continues after ad

In terms of competitive viability, we’ve already mentioned the potential power of this card. A damage-booster for evolved enemies and a stacking Attack is a lethal combo, especially when considering the high HP pool.

Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (114/101)

The Pokemon Company/Serebii Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (114/101) Pokemon card.

The Super Rare Ogerpon cards have quite a divisive art style – white backgrounds with bright pops of color aren’t hugely common in the Pokemon TCG, but this one pulls it off nicely. The different shades of green pop with the splash of orange, making a visually striking card.

Article continues after ad

Having an Energy-gathering Ability alongside an Energy-based stacking Attack makes this card worth looking into as a competitive player. It’s one of the more powerful Ogerpon cards in the game right now and holds some real potential for creative deck-building.

Article continues after ad

Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex (064/167)

The Pokemon Company Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex (064/167) Pokemon card.

Out of all the Double Rares that fans can look forward to in Twilight Masquerade, this is certainly one of the better looking ones. The Tera style looks wonderful in the different shades of cerulean and ocean blue, and the tiny Ogerpon in the corner is adorable, too.

As mentioned with the previous Wellspring Mask card, there are some intriguing Attacks to consider here. The combination of Torrential Pump and Sob offer great control over the battlefield and even set up the chance for 2-for-1 attacks.

Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex (115/101)

The Pokemon Company Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex (115/101) Pokemon card.

White and red is quite a hard color scheme to pull off in a Pokemon card design, but this card does it wonderfully. It’s unique and eye-popping, and it captures the ferocity of the Hearthflame Mask perfectly. It’s arguably the best Hearthflame Mask card in existence right now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Attacks on this card make it a must-have for competitive players. It can deal immense damage to evolved Pokemon with Dynamic Blaze, and the stacking Attack Wrathful Hearth gets stronger when Ogerpon is damaged, too, making it useful for late-game strategies.

Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex (117/101)

The Pokemon Company Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex (117/101) Pokemon card.

Out of all the SR Ogerpon cards with white backgrounds, this one is arguably the most striking and emotive. It represents the Wellspring Mask perfectly and has a beautiful shimmer to it, making it a must-have for collectors.

We’ve already referenced the potential power that the Wellspring cards have, with the main focus being control and solid battlefield management. It’ll be interesting to see whether this card pops up in the Pokemon TCG meta throughout the year.

Article continues after ad

Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (211/167)

The Pokemon Company Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (211/167) Pokemon card.

The Ogerpon cards were revealed initially to a mixed reception, but it’s hard to deny that this is one of the prettiest Ogerpon cards out there. The dynamic placement and Tera aesthetic make this card look as if it has been constructed from jewels.

Article continues after ad

You’ll notice a fair few of the Teal Mask cards are up high in this list – the Attacks on these cards hold some strong potential from the perspective of a competitive player.

Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (131/101)

The Pokemon Company/Serebii Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (131/101) Pokemon card.

Golden cards like Hyper Rares or Ultra Rares in Japanese sets can be hit or miss. Some of them can look clunky or cluttered, but this Teal Mask card looks divine. The contrast between the Mask, Ogerpon, and the gold on the card is stunning, and this will undoubtedly be a big Mask of Change chase card.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the translations from Serebii, it’s safe to say that this is a powerful card, too. The Ability allows for players to attach a Basic Grass Energy and draw a card once a turn, and the Attack stacks for an extra 30 per every Grass Energy attached. Put simply, the card has perfect synergy.

Teal Mask Ogerpon promo (148/SV-P)

The Pokemon Company Teal Mask Ogerpon promo (148/SV-P) Pokemon card.

Out of all the Ogerpon cards currently in existence, this promo card featuring Teal Mask Ogerpon stands out as the best of the best. It was revealed with the announcement of the Special Jumbo Card set product and later confirmed for the Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This card captures the unique personality of Ogerpon perfectly – it’s whimsical and vibrant, with a beautiful color scheme. It’s an absolute must-have for collectors and has the potential to spike in value over time.

In terms of competitive viability, this could certainly hold its own in a battle. It has a decent HP pool, the Ability Mountain Stroll lets you move 2 Basic Energy cards into your hand freely, and it has a stacking attack with Ogre Comeback, too.

There are some incredible Ogerpon cards out there that are worth checking out and this definitely isn’t the last we’re seeing of the masked ‘mon, either. Ogerpon is hugely popular with the community so check back with new sets – we’ll keep this article updated with the latest Ogerpon cards.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for more interesting cards to add to your collection, why not check out the rarest Pokemon cards or the most expensive Temporal Forces cards next? This has been a busy year for Pokemon TCG fans already and there’s a lot more to get excited about.