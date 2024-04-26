This surprising Gen 3 Pokemon holds one of the most “obscure” series facts

Although Ralts certainly has its fans among the Pokemon community, it also holds one of the more obscure facts in the series’ history thanks to good old-fashioned RNG.

The Pokemon series is full of interesting bits of trivia that many fans may not be privvy too, spanning all 9 Generations of games.

One of the more interesting facts comes from the Gen 3 titles, Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald and centers around the Feeling Pokemon, Ralts.

As is a staple of the series, there is a catching tutorial present at the beginning of each adventure, and Gen 3’s catching tutorial centers around the rival Wally catching his own Ralts.

As pointed out by some fans on social media, this specific Ralts is special because there is a very slim chance based around RNG, a.k.a. Random Number Generation, that Wally can knock out his Ralts in the tutorial.

If this happens, Wally will still catch and use the Ralts regardless, leading some to label it as the “best Pokemon ever.”

On top of the rare chance that Wally will knock out this Ralts, there’s an even slimmer chance that the Ralts will be Shiny. Sadly, this won’t carry over to Wally’s subsequent team.

Considering most veteran fans hardly pay attention to catching tutorials these days, it may come as a shock to learn that some of them can actually fail.

The Pokemon series is full of weird facts, like certain monsters learning moves you’d never expect, but this piece of Gen 3 trivia may just be the most obscure of the bunch.