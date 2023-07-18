Pokemon Scarlet & Violet level caps: All Gym leaders, Titans, Team Star, Rival battles

A commonly used self-imposed restriction in both regular and Nuzlocke playthroughs is level caps which prevent you from over-leveling and making boss encounters too easy. Here are the level caps for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for all its gym and boss encounters.

Nuzlockes are a great way of adding an extra challenge to your Pokemon playthrough. To prevent players from over leveling and crushing every boss most Nuzlocke rulesets utilize level caps that ban you from using Pokemon higher level than your opponent’s.

As Pokemon games go, Scarlet & Violet have some of the most confusing level caps in the series. This is because there are several storylines and players have the freedom to do whatever they want in any order.

To make things a little easier for you we’ve put together this list of all level caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Contents

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet level caps: Gym Leaders

Below are the recommended level caps for all the Gym Leaders who have to be defeated to complete the Victory Road storyline, as well as the Pokemon Type they specialize in:

First Run

Katy (Bug) – 15

Brassius (Grass) – 17

Iono (Electric) – 24

Kofu (Water) – 30

Larry (Normal) – 36

Ryme (Ghost) – 42

Tulip (Psychic) – 45

Grusha (Ice) – 48

Rematch

For the second round of Gym battles that become available after beating Geeta, all of the rematched Gym Leaders have a cap of Level 66. To avoid over leveling it is recommended to switch up your team as often as possible.

The Pokemon Company Grusha will be your final Gym challenge before moving on to the Pokemon League.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet level caps: Titans

Below are the recommended level caps for all the Titan Pokemon which have to be defeated to complete the Path of Legends storyline:

Klawf – 16

Bombirdier – 20

Orthworm – 29

Great Tusk/Iron Treads – 45

Tatsugiri – 57

The Pokemon Company Orthworm is a powerful Ground-type that can prove a tricky match-up.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet level caps: Team Star

Below are all the recommended level caps for the Team Star bosses which have to be defeated to complete the Starfall Street storyline, as well as the Pokemon Type they specialize in:

Giocomo (Dark) – 21

Mela (Fire) – 27

Atticus (Poison) – 33

Ortega (Fairy) – 51

Eri (Fighting) – 56

Cassiopeia – 63

The Pokemon Company Mela is one of the Team Star bosses and a user of Fire-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet level caps: Rival battles

Throughout your adventures, you’ll encounter Nemona, the player’s rival, and a regional champion. These are the level caps for each of the Nemona rival battles, and when you can expect each fight to show up:

Opening Battle After selecting your starter Pokemon. Level 5 Second Battle Before entering Mesagoza for the first time. Level 9 Third Battle Upon entering the third Gym. Level 22 Fourth Battle After beating the Fifth Gym. Level 37 Fifth Battle Upon entering the Seventh Gym. Level 43 Final Battle Available after beating the Pokemon League. Level 66

The Pokemon Company Nemona is your rival and one of Paldea’s very few Champion-ranked Trainers.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet level caps: Elite Four & Champion

Below are the level caps for all the Elite Four members and the Champion as well as the Pokemon Type they all specialize in.

Rika (Ground) – 58

Poppy (Steel) – 59

Larry (Flying) – 60

Hassel (Dragon) – 61

Champion Geeta – 62

The Pokemon Company Rika opens up the Elite Four with her fierce Ground-type team.

That’s everything you need to know about the level caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more Pokemon tips & tricks check out our other guides:

