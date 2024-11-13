Pokemon Scarlet & Violet directory: Quick links to our essential Gen 9 guides

Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet took trainers to the Paldea region for Gen 9, meaning every Pokemon location, evolution method, and moves were largely unknown until they found them on their Pokedex. If you’re stuck, finding your way around, or revisiting the game, we’ve got you covered with guides across locations, raids, items, and more!

Just like many other Pokemon games from years gone by, Gen 9 arrived with a lot of excitement. A new map. A new list of Pokemon. A new list of exclusive Pokemon to decide between. Plus, new starters!

We got hands-on early for our review, where our Games Editor Laura Gray gave it a 4/5 in a review. They said it was “an almost super-effective adventure” in the review, noting only glitches and gameplay issues kept it from being a perfect score.

Here, we’ve collected all of our most helpful guides to help you traverse Paldea with ease and find what you need.

Essential guides for Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company You’re going to see lots of Pokemon on your travels in Scarlet & Violet. Our guides will help you catch’em all!

These are the guides you can’t really live without in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokedex will act as your field guide, and we’ve got lists of all the new Shinies to expect, new forms, how to get the most out of the Sandwiches in the game, and more!

Essentials

Mystery Gifts & Codes

Gen 9 Pokemon location guides

The Pokemon Company You can get all three starters and many other rare Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s all our location guides and catch guides!

Most trainers will be looking to cross off as many Pokemon on the Pokedex as possible during their playthrough. We have taken photos of monsters as we played through, jotted down their locations, and everything else that might help you find them for yourself!

Here is all of our location guides in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet:

How to catch’em all

Raid guides

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY Raids can be very challenging in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, especially 7 star Raids.

Players who tackle 7-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are often experienced trainers seeking the toughest challenges. These high-difficulty raids require precise strategy and teamwork to defeat powerful Pokémon. Successful completion can yield rare rewards like Herba Mystica, Ability Patches, and exclusive Pokémon with unique Tera types.

This is how the star ratings differ in the game:

3-Star Raids: Entry-level raids, ideal for casual and intermediate players.

Entry-level raids, ideal for casual and intermediate players. 4-Star Raids: Moderate difficulty, with stronger Pokémon and better item rewards.

Moderate difficulty, with stronger Pokémon and better item rewards. 5-Star Raids: High-difficulty raids offering rare Pokémon and valuable items.

High-difficulty raids offering rare Pokémon and valuable items. 6-Star Raids: Very challenging, requiring strong teams and good coordination.

Very challenging, requiring strong teams and good coordination. 7-Star Raids: The most difficult, designed for seasoned players seeking exclusive Pokémon and rewards.

Now that you know all that, let’s dive into the guides to help you out!

Best builds for your Pokemon

5 & 7 star Raid guides

Guides for tricky evolution methods

The Pokemon Company There are some Pokemon, like Feebas, that are notoriously difficult to evolve.

Not every Pokemon in Paldea will be easy to evolve, as is always the case when a new region drops. Here is a list of the trickier ones and how to evolve them.

Item location guides

Meet our Team of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet experts

Our team was split down the middle with this one. Some of them decided to play Pokemon Scarlet, and others went with Pokemon Violet – enjoying their exclusive Pokemon on both of them. They were hard at work covering the game from pre-release, where we got an early copy for review, right the way through to the game’s DLC releases.

