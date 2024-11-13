Pokemon Scarlet & Violet directory: Quick links to our essential Gen 9 guides

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet directory: Quick links to our essential Gen 9 guidesDexerto
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet took trainers to the Paldea region for Gen 9, meaning every Pokemon location, evolution method, and moves were largely unknown until they found them on their Pokedex. If you’re stuck, finding your way around, or revisiting the game, we’ve got you covered with guides across locations, raids, items, and more!
Just like many other Pokemon games from years gone by, Gen 9 arrived with a lot of excitement. A new map. A new list of Pokemon. A new list of exclusive Pokemon to decide between. Plus, new starters!
We got hands-on early for our review, where our Games Editor Laura Gray gave it a 4/5 in a review. They said it was “an almost super-effective adventure” in the review, noting only glitches and gameplay issues kept it from being a perfect score.
Here, we’ve collected all of our most helpful guides to help you traverse Paldea with ease and find what you need.
Essential guides for Scarlet & Violet
These are the guides you can’t really live without in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokedex will act as your field guide, and we’ve got lists of all the new Shinies to expect, new forms, how to get the most out of the Sandwiches in the game, and more!
Essentials
- Gen 9 Pokedex: All Pokemon locations in Scarlet & Violet
- Gym order for Scarlet & Violet
- All new Shiny forms
- Full type chart
- Sandwich recipes guide
- Returning Pokemon in Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC
- How to transfer Pokemon in Pokemon Home
- How to get all Paradox Pokémon
- How to get all new DLC items
- How to get the rarest Pokémon
- Best Starter Pokemon
Mystery Gifts & Codes
- How to get mystery gift codes and free rewards
Gen 9 Pokemon location guides
Most trainers will be looking to cross off as many Pokemon on the Pokedex as possible during their playthrough. We have taken photos of monsters as we played through, jotted down their locations, and everything else that might help you find them for yourself!
Here is all of our location guides in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet:
How to catch’em all
- How to get Quaxly, Quaxwell, & Quaquaval
- How to get Larvitar, Pupitar, & Tyranitar future form
- How to get free Shiny Lucario
- How to get Deino, Zweilous, & Hydreigon
- How to get Dark Tera Type Charizard
- How to get Flying Tera Type Pikachu
- How to get Kubfu & Urshifu
- How to get Basculin & Basculegion
- How to get Raging Bolt
- How to get Fezandipiti
- How to get Iron Boulder
- How to get Okidogi
- How to get all starters (Quaxly, Fuecoco, Sprigatito)
- How to get Beldum, Metang, & Metagross
- How to get Kleavor
- How to get Poltchageist & Sinistcha
- How to get Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, & Kommo-o
- How to get free Darkrai
- How to get Electric Tera Type Mimikyu from GameStop
- How to get Hisuian Zoroark
- How to get Munkidori
- How to get Rhyhorn, Rhydon, & Rhyperior
- How to get Misdreavus, Mismagius, & Flutter Mane
- How to get Terapagos
- How to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna
- How to get Hisuian Growlithe
- How to get Galarica Twigs
- How to get Ogerpon
- How to get Hydrapple
- How to get free NAIC Dragapult
- How to get Swinub, Piloswine, & Mamoswine
- How to get Sprigatito, Floragato, & Meowscarada
- How to get free Fighting Tera Type Revavroom
- How to get Ekans & Arbok
- How to get Finizen & evolve into Palafin
- How to get Tadbulb & Bellibolt
- How to get Delibird
- How to get Wingull & Pelipper
- How to get Applin, Flapple, & Appletun
- How to get Flabébé, Floette, & Florges
- How to get Hatenna, Hattrem, & Hatterene
- How to get Leftovers
- How to get Petilil & Lilligant
- How to get Cramorant
- How to get Meloetta
- How to get Hoothoot & Noctowl
- How to get Magikarp & Gyarados
- How to get Happiny, Chansey, & Blissey to farm EXP
- How to get Pincurchin
- How to get Illumise
- How to get Volbeat
- How to get Zangoose
- How to get Chingling & Chimecho
- How to get Sunkern & Sunflora
- How to get Axew, Fraxure, & Haxorus
- How to get Bruxish
- How to get Mienfoo & Mienshao
- How to get Toedscool & Toedscruel
- How to get Ducklett & Swanna
- How to get Pachirisu
- How to get Lotad
- How to get Vulpix & Ninetales
- How to get Qwilfish & Overqwil
- How to get Sandshrew & Sandslash
- How to get Houndour & Houndoom
- How to get Phantump
- How to get Vullaby & Mandibuzz
- How to get Carbink
- How to get Stonjourner
- How to get Shroomish & Breloom
- How to get Grimer & Muk
- How to get Koffing & Weezing
- How to get Indeedee
- How to get Slugma
- How to get Hawlucha
- How to get Spiritomb
- How to get Cutiefly & Ribombee
- How to get Corphish & Crawdaunt
- How to get Timburr
- How to get Klawf
- How to get Starly, Staravia, & Staraptor
- How to get Stantler & Wyrdeer
- How to get Combee & Vespiquen
- How to get Bellsprout, Weepinbell, & Victreebel
- How to get Grubbin
- How to get Noibat & Noivern
- How to get Slowpoke, Slowbro, & Slowking
- How to get Croagunk & Toxicroak
- How to get Mareanie & Toxapex
- How to get Pineco & Forretress
- How to get Alomomola
- How to get Drowzee & Hypno
- How to get Seviper
- How to get Shellder & Cloyster
- How to get Litleo & Pyroar
- How to get Finneon & Lumineon
- How to get Sneasel, Weavile, & Sneasler
- How to get Fomantis & Lurantis
- How to get Paldean Wooper & Clodsire
- How to get Seedot, Nuzleaf, & Shiftry
- How to get Meditite & Medicham
- How to get Poliwag
- How to get Ditto
- How to get Numel & Camerupt
- How to get Azurill, Marill, & Azumarill
- How to get Heracross
- How to get Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, & Wigglytuff
- How to get Rotom
- How to get Hippopotas & Hippowdon
- How to get Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena
- How to get Torkoal
- How to get Sentret & Furret
- How to get Arrokuda & Barraskewda
- How to get Growlithe & Arcanine
- How to get Gastly, Haunter, & Gengar
- How to get Bonsly & Sudowoodo
- How to get Makuhita, Hariyama, & Iron Hands
- How to get Murkrow & Honchkrow
- How to get Tandemaus & Maushold
- How to get Nacli, Naclstack, & Garganacl
- How to get Maschiff & Mabosstiff
- How to get Rookidee, Corvisquire, & Corviknight
- How to get Fidough & Dachsbun
- How to get Luvdisc
- How to get Oricorio
- How to get Mudbray & Mudsdale
- How to get Rufflet & Braviary
- How to get Meowth & Persian
- How to get Squawkabilly
- How to get Wiglett & Wugtrio
- How to get Cacnea & Cacturne
- How to get Fletchling, Fletchinder, & Talonflame
- How to get Yanma
- How to get the Focus Sash
- How to get Cetoddle & Cetitan
- How to get Phanpy, Donphan, & Ancient Future Forms
- How to get Poochyena & Mightyena
- How to get Sableye
- How to get Skiddo & Gogoat
- How to get Applin, Flapple, & Appletun
- How to get Cufant & Copperajah
- How to get Cyclizar
- How to get Dedenne
- How to get Diglett & Dugtrio
- How to get Dondozo
- How to get Falinks
- How to get Girafarig & evolve it
- How to get Hoppip, Skiploom, & Jumpluff
- How to get Mareep, Flaaffy, & Ampharos
- How to get Rare Rellor
- How to get Scatterbug, Spewpa, & Vivillon
- How to get Silicobra & Sandaconda
- How to get Snom & Frosmoth
- How to get Snorunt, Glalie, & Froslass
- How to get Swablu & Altaria
- How to get Tropius
- How to get Varoom & Revavroom
- How to get Veluza
- How to get Venonat & Venomoth
- How to get Mankey, Primeape, & Annihilape
- How to get Cryogonal
- How to get Pawmi, Pawmo, & Pawmot
Raid guides
Players who tackle 7-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are often experienced trainers seeking the toughest challenges. These high-difficulty raids require precise strategy and teamwork to defeat powerful Pokémon. Successful completion can yield rare rewards like Herba Mystica, Ability Patches, and exclusive Pokémon with unique Tera types.
This is how the star ratings differ in the game:
- 3-Star Raids: Entry-level raids, ideal for casual and intermediate players.
- 4-Star Raids: Moderate difficulty, with stronger Pokémon and better item rewards.
- 5-Star Raids: High-difficulty raids offering rare Pokémon and valuable items.
- 6-Star Raids: Very challenging, requiring strong teams and good coordination.
- 7-Star Raids: The most difficult, designed for seasoned players seeking exclusive Pokémon and rewards.
Now that you know all that, let’s dive into the guides to help you out!
Best builds for your Pokemon
- Best Appletun Build for Pikachu Tera Raid
- Best Azumarill Build for Raids
- Best Bellibolt Build for Raids
- Best Charizard Raid Builds for 7-Star
- Best Clodsire Build for 7-Star Greninja Raid
- Best Arboliva Build for Pikachu Tera Raids
- Best Espathra Build for Cinderace Raids
- Best Frosmoth Build for Iron Leaves Raid
- Best Flutter Mane Build for Raids
- Best Gholdengo Build for Raids
- Best Grimmsnarl Build for Raids
- Best Iron Hands Build for Raids
- Best Iron Moth Build for 5-6 Star Raids
- Best Koraidon Build for Raids
- Best Lucario Build for 7-Star Greninja Raid
- Best Lurantis Build for Surfing Pikachu Raids
- Best Miraidon Build for Raids
- Best Perrserker Build for Raids
- Best Pokéball for Shinies
- Best Quagsire Build for 7-Star Greninja Raid
- Best Support Gardevoir Build for Raids
- Best Sylveon Build for 7-Star Raids
- Best Tera Raid Pokémon for Farming Herba Mystica
- Best Toxicroak Build for Greninja Raids
- Best Umbreon Build for Raids
- Decidueye Raid Guide
5 & 7 star Raid guides
- How to beat 5-Star Mismagius Raid
- How to beat 5-Star Shiny Gimmighoul Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Chesnaught Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Delphox Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Ditto Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Greninja Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Hisuian Decidueye Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Hisuian Samurott Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Hisuian Typhlosion Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Iron Bundle Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Mewtwo Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Pikachu Raid
- How to beat 7-Star Rillaboom Tera Raid
- Meowscarada Raid Guide
- Quaquaval Raid Guide
- Dialga & Palkia Tera Raids Best Counters
Guides for tricky evolution methods
Not every Pokemon in Paldea will be easy to evolve, as is always the case when a new region drops. Here is a list of the trickier ones and how to evolve them.
- How to evolve Magnemite, Magneton, & Magnezone
- How to evolve Foongus, Amoonguss, & Brute Bonnet
- How to evolve Psyduck & Golduck
- How to evolve Skeledirge Tera Raid Guide
- How to evolve Milcery for all Alcremie Forms
- How to evolve Feebas into Milotic
- How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro and Slowking
- How to evolve Inkay into Malamar
- How to evolve Geodude into Golem
- How to evolve Porygon
- How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass
- How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny
- How to evolve Duskull into Dusknoir
- How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil
- How to evolve Cleffa and Clefairy
- How to evolve Applin into Dipplin
- How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge & Armarouge
- How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo
- How to evolve Greavard into Houndstone
- How to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast
- How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit
- How to evolve Girafarig
- How to evolve Rellor into Rabsca
Item location guides
- How to get Razor Fang
- How to get free Master Ball
- How to get Rare Candy & EXP Candy
- How to get the EXP Charm
- How to get Iron Crown
- How to get different Vivillon patterns
- How to get False Swipe TM
- How to get Prism Scales
- How to get BP
- How to get Marks
- How to get Shiny Charm
- How to get Evolution Items
- How to get the Partner Mark
- How to get the Master Ball
- How to get the Ability Patch
- How to get Shiny Sandwich Recipes
- How to get the Unremarkable Teacup
- How to get the Loaded Dice
- How to get an Ice Stone
- How to get the Covert Cloak
- How to get a Fire Stone
- How to get the Ability Shield
- How to get the Life Orb
- How to get the Mirror Herb
- How to get new DLC uniform sets
- How to get the Gimmering Charm
- How to get Archaludon
- How to get Gouging Fire
- How to get Gligar & Gliscor
- How to get free sandwich ingredients
- How to get League Points
Meet our Team of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet experts
Our team was split down the middle with this one. Some of them decided to play Pokemon Scarlet, and others went with Pokemon Violet – enjoying their exclusive Pokemon on both of them. They were hard at work covering the game from pre-release, where we got an early copy for review, right the way through to the game’s DLC releases.
