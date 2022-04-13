Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Gen 9 trailer, location, open world & everything we know

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have officially been revealed, going in a whole new direction for the main Game Freak series. Here’s everything we know about Gen 9, including release window, location, and starters.

On Pokemon Day 2022 on February 27, Generation 9 was announced. With many expecting nothing more than a Legends Arceus update, fans were shocked when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed.

With a whole new open-world location (yes, open world!), starters, and more in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers have a lot to digest in the latest region.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet announcement trailer & gameplay

The February 27 reveal trailer shows a glimpse at the sprawling landscape of the new open-world region, giving players insight into what the Gen IX location will look like during the day, in the evening, and at nighttime.

It’s filled with lush greenery and wild Pokemon galore, with the Hisui region’s Hisuian Zoroark confirmed to be in the game, as well as fan favorites from other Generations like Lucario, Larvitar, and Seviper.

A city is also shown, with a giant tower in the middle (what could this be?), as well as the male protagonist and their house and bedroom.

Is there a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release date?

There is no concrete release date set yet at the time of writing, but we do know that Gen 9 is releasing in “late 2022.”

Based on previous mainline releases, it’s likely that it could release in November 2022. It may also drop on a Thursday or Friday like other entries in the series.

Of course, it’s just speculation at this point so we’ll update you with official confirmation once we know.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is open-world

In a first for the series, The Pokemon Company confirmed on their website that Gen 9 will have full open-world gameplay.

While Legends Arceus had large sections split into maps that trainers could warp between, Scarlet and Violet will be “seamless.” This means no loading screens for different areas – it will all load in as one.

“Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders,” it reads. “You’ll be able to see the Pokemon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets—all over! You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the series—battling against wild Pokemon in order to catch them—now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy.​”

New starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The three new starters for Scarlet & Violet were also shown off in the trailer on Pokemon Day: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Category: Grass Cat Pokemon

Height: 1′4″

Weight: 9 lbs.

Type: Grass

Ability: Overgrow

Category: Fire Croc Pokemon

Height: 1′4″

Weight: 21.6 lbs.

Type: Fire

Ability: Blaze

Quaxly:

Category: Duckling Pokemon

Height: 1′8″

Weight: 13.4 lbs.

Type: Water

Ability: Torrent

A 4chan leak that has been circulating on Reddit suggests that Sprigatito will evolve into a Grass/Electric saber-toothed tiger Pokemon with lightning bolt-shaped fangs.

It goes on to say that Fuecoco will gain a more serpent-like body form and will be Fire/Dragon. Finally, it states that the last evolution of Quaxly will resemble some sort of navy admiral and use feathers as swords, it will be Water/Fighting type Pokemon.

While we’re often skeptical of 4chan leaks, it’s worth pointing out that many of the Pokemon Sword and Shield leaks were accurate. All the same, take it with a pinch of salt until we know more.

Gen 9 region & location

The new region’s name and location have yet to be revealed at the time of writing. That said, all signs are pointing to it being based on Iberia.

A map appeared in the background of the announcement trailer that is shaped very similar to the Iberian Peninsula, home to Spain and Portugal.

There were also several references to Spain in the video, namely a huge building that looks like the Sagrada Familia temple, the Plaza de Espana, and the Sanabria Lake. The architecture in the trailer also resembles the plazas of many Spanish cities.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version differences

So far, only one difference between the Scarlet and Violet is known and it’s the protagonists.

In a first for the mainline series, both games will feature a pair of different playable characters, depending on which one you choose.

They’re very similar to each other, just with contrasting outfit colors: Scarlet’s protagonist wears red and blue while Violet’s is dressed in purple and white.

The leak that originated on 4chan and was later shared on Reddit suggested that “The region will have two main schools that will play an important role in the plot, depending on the version the characters come from different schools.” Based on the clothing above, we’d guess that the two schools are connected to the game’s versions, Scarlet and Violet.

The leak also suggests that the game’s token rival character will be from an opposing school. Again, take this all with a pinch of salt until more official information arrives.

New Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

During the reveal, Game Freak remained tight-lipped on the Legendary mascots for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so nothing has been confirmed yet.

Despite this, eagle-eyed fans picked up that the trailer featured two shield emblems on a wall embossed with an orange and a grape logo. The fruit could also be seen in a bowl on a table.

This has led some to speculate that this is a hint at the Legendaries on the official box art. But what could it mean? Only time will tell.

The 4chan leak above that was shared on Reddit suggests that “Two legendaries have an animalistic look, similar to reptiles, but they are more abstract. That of Scarlet will be of the Fire/Fairy with a quadrupedal posture with translucent scarlet scales, the second is of the Psychic/Fairy with a purple and gray bipedal posture with a series of purple glass spheres along the back.”

It goes on to say, “The third legendary is a Dragon/Dark, it is a black wyvern with red eyes and bright red wings, and he will have an ability that reverses his weaknesses and resistances.”

Once again, don’t take this leak as gospel until there’s more evidence, but the leak certainly sounds plausible.

Pokemon HOME connectivity

On The Pokemon Company’s official press website, it was confirmed that Gen IX will have Pokemon HOME compatibility.

“After their release, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be able to link with Pokemon HOME, a service that allows Trainers to keep their entire Pokemon collection in one place,” it reads.

“By linking these games with Pokémon HOME, Trainers will be able to have Pokémon from other regions adventure alongside them in [the games].”

This is interesting, as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus are still waiting for Pokemon Home connectivity. This could suggest that the service will arrive on those games before Gen IX launches in late 2022.

