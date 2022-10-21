Best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to get them

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

If you’re wondering what Pokemon TCG pack you should pick up next, look no further. Here are the best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to find them.

The Pokemon Company has made a habit of releasing a few Pokemon TCG expansions each year. The sheer volume of TCG sets available can be daunting, but we’ve got you covered.

If you’re wondering what the best Pokemon card packs to buy are in 2022, here’s what you should be looking for.

Best Pokemon card packs to buy (2022)

Silver Tempest – A new beginning (November 11)

Silver Temptest releases on November 11, 2022, and if it follows the trend of the last several sets, it’s going to be worth collecting. There will be 30 new Trainer Gallery cards, 3 new Radiant cards (shiny pokemon), and some incredible Alternate Artwork.

The chase cards are already mounting as Regidrago V and Unown V have already captured the attention of avid collectors. These packs can be pre-ordered via hobby shops and will start appearing in the wild in stores like Target, Walmart, Gamestop, Walgreens, and Dollar General in the US come November.

As a rule of thumb, it’s safe to assume that new sets going forward are worth picking up. Unless the Scarlet & Violet base sets turn out to be as underwhelming as Sword & Shield’s.

Astral Radiance, Brilliant Stars, & Lost Origin – Decent pulls for a fair price

In 2022, The Pokemon Company released three Sword & Shield TCG expansions, and they’re all some of the best Pokemon card packs on the market. Starting with Brilliant Stars, the Pokemon TCG reintroduced Trainer Gallery cards which feature a trainer alongside the Pokemon. These can be found in the Reverse holo slot giving collectors an extra shot at a hit with each pack.

These are available in all three sets mentioned, and they also feature some of the best alternate artworks in the entire TCG. Not to mention, these sets can regularly be found at any retailer that stocks licensed Pokemon cards meaning you don’t have to rely on second-hand sellers to start collecting. It’s only a matter of which cards you’re wanting to chase more.

Shining Fates, Hidden Fates, & more – A collector’s dream

One of the best feelings when opening Pokemon Cards is seeing a nice shiny holographic at the end of the stack, and with the Pokemon TCG’s “Fates” expansions you can get that in every pack. Both of these sets are jam-packed with Shiny Pokemon and incredible trainer cards, and there’s even a chance of opening a “god pack” where every card inside is a holo.

Not to mention every pack offers a guaranteed holo or better making them worth the price of admission. However, these packs have grown to be quite expensive seeing as they are a few years old and are rarely still found in stores. This means you’ll likely need to buy Pokemon Fate’s pack from a third party.

Fusion Strike, Evolving Skies, & Chilling Reign – Never give up on the chase

Finally, you have some really solid Sword & Shield expansions… if you can find them. Fusion Strike, Evolving Skies, and Chilling Reign were released in 2021 during the massive resurgence in Pokemon TCG collecting, and some of the chase cards in these sets are the best as seen in our “Best Pokemon Cards of all time” guide.

These are arguably the best Pokemon card packs if you can still find them. Luckily, these turn up quite frequently in tins or as single packs in stores like Dollar General and Walgreens. The seeding for these packs doesn’t feel as great as the newer sets, but there are still some immaculate cards within the set that makes them worth picking up.