List of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trade codes to get version exclusives

Trade codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can help you obtain version exclusives, catch all of the Paradox Pokemon, or even get the two starters you didn’t pick. Here’s a list of all the trade codes you need for Pokemon S&V.

Just like every other mainline Pokemon game, there are quite a few version-exclusive creatures in Scarlet & Violet that can only be obtained by trading. But what if you don’t have any friends who are playing? That’s where trade codes come into play.

These unified codes let you arrange trades with fellow trainers around the world to get the Pokemon you both want, whether that’s swapping a Quaxly for a Fuecoco or sending a Scyther that needs to be traded before it can evolve into Scizor.

Below, you’ll find all of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trade codes you need to get version exclusives, starters, and Paradox Pokemon, as well as details on how to use these codes.

Contents

The Pokemon Company The Poke Portal can help you swap Pokemon.

Scarlet & Violet starter Pokemon trade codes

To get the two starter Pokemon you didn’t choose in Scarlet & Violet, you can use these trade codes:

Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want 0001 – 0004 Sprigatito Fuecoco 0001 – 0007 Sprigatito Quaxly 0001 – 0004 Fuecoco Sprigatito 0004 – 0007 Fuecoco Quaxly 0001 – 0007 Quaxly Sprigatito 0004 – 0007 Quaxly Fuecoco

Before you trade your only starter Pokemon, you’ll want to breed more of it. You can do this by setting up a picnic with only a Ditto and your starter Pokemon in your party.

After a while, eggs should begin to appear in the picnic basket next to the table. Then it’s simply a case of adding the egg to your party and waiting for it to hatch!

Scarlet & Violet version-exclusive Pokemon trade codes

Some Pokemon only appear in either Scarlet or Violet, so these trade codes are designed to help you swap version exclusives:

Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want 0166 – 0167 Armarouge Ceruledge 0319 – 0320 Stonjourner Eiscue 0313 – 0314 Oranguru Passimian 0223 – 0223 Tauros (Fire) Tauros (Water) 0227 – 0140 Stunky Gulpin 0227 – 0140 Skuntank Swalot 0143 – 0114 Drifloon Misdreavus 0143 – 0114 Drifblim Mismagius 0337 – 0339 Skrelp Clauncher 0337 – 0339 Dragalge Clawitzer 0316 – 0276 Larvitar Bagon 0316 – 0276 Pupitar Shelgon 0316 – 0276 Tyranitar Salamence 0370 – 0305 Deino Dreepy 0370 – 0305 Zweilous Drakloak 0370 – 0305 Hydreigon Dragapult 0376 – 0382 Great Tusk Iron Treads 0377 – 0383 Scream Tail Iron Bundle 0378 – 0384 Brute Bonnet Iron Hands 0379 – 0385 Flutter Mane Iron Jugulis 0380 – 0386 Slither Wing Iron Moth 0381 – 0387 Sandy Shocks Iron Thorns 0397 – 0398 Roaring Moon Iron Valiant 0399 – 0400 Koraidon Miraidon

These trade codes put Scarlet’s version exclusives first, but the codes are the same regardless of which version you own.

Enter the code and make sure the trainer you’re paired with has the version-exclusive Pokemon you need. If they don’t, simply exit the trade and try again.

How to use trade codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company Trade Codes are just another name for Link Codes.

If you want to trade with other trainers using a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trade code, you’ll need to go online and head to the Poke Portal menu.

Here’s how to trade with other trainers using a trade code:

Make sure your game is online by opening the menu with X and then pressing L. Once you’re connected to the internet, head to the Poke Portal menu. Select Link Trade. Enter your trade code from the tables above then select ‘Begin Searching’. Choose the Pokemon you want to trade. Check that your trade partner has chosen the Pokemon you want before confirming.

Because these trade codes are the same for both players, you might end up with a trade partner who has the same Pokemon as you – so always double check. If this happens, just exit the trade and search again.

These trade codes are all based on the ones suggested by Austin John Plays, which usually end up being the standard for Pokemon games.

There are no universal codes for trade evolutions yet, but we’ll update this page if they get decided upon.

While you’re here, check out some other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

