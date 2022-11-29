List of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trade codes to get version exclusives

Trade codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can help you obtain version exclusives, catch all of the Paradox Pokemon, or even get the two starters you didn’t pick. Here’s a list of all the trade codes you need for Pokemon S&V.
Just like every other mainline Pokemon game, there are quite a few version-exclusive creatures in Scarlet & Violet that can only be obtained by trading. But what if you don’t have any friends who are playing? That’s where trade codes come into play.
These unified codes let you arrange trades with fellow trainers around the world to get the Pokemon you both want, whether that’s swapping a Quaxly for a Fuecoco or sending a Scyther that needs to be traded before it can evolve into Scizor.
Below, you’ll find all of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trade codes you need to get version exclusives, starters, and Paradox Pokemon, as well as details on how to use these codes.
Contents
Scarlet & Violet starter Pokemon trade codes
To get the two starter Pokemon you didn’t choose in Scarlet & Violet, you can use these trade codes:
|Trade Code
|Pokemon You Have
|Pokemon You Want
|0001 – 0004
|Sprigatito
|Fuecoco
|0001 – 0007
|Sprigatito
|Quaxly
|0001 – 0004
|Fuecoco
|Sprigatito
|0004 – 0007
|Fuecoco
|Quaxly
|0001 – 0007
|Quaxly
|Sprigatito
|0004 – 0007
|Quaxly
|Fuecoco
Before you trade your only starter Pokemon, you’ll want to breed more of it. You can do this by setting up a picnic with only a Ditto and your starter Pokemon in your party.
After a while, eggs should begin to appear in the picnic basket next to the table. Then it’s simply a case of adding the egg to your party and waiting for it to hatch!
Scarlet & Violet version-exclusive Pokemon trade codes
Some Pokemon only appear in either Scarlet or Violet, so these trade codes are designed to help you swap version exclusives:
|Trade Code
|Pokemon You Have
|Pokemon You Want
|0166 – 0167
|Armarouge
|Ceruledge
|0319 – 0320
|Stonjourner
|Eiscue
|0313 – 0314
|Oranguru
|Passimian
|0223 – 0223
|Tauros (Fire)
|Tauros (Water)
|0227 – 0140
|Stunky
|Gulpin
|0227 – 0140
|Skuntank
|Swalot
|0143 – 0114
|Drifloon
|Misdreavus
|0143 – 0114
|Drifblim
|Mismagius
|0337 – 0339
|Skrelp
|Clauncher
|0337 – 0339
|Dragalge
|Clawitzer
|0316 – 0276
|Larvitar
|Bagon
|0316 – 0276
|Pupitar
|Shelgon
|0316 – 0276
|Tyranitar
|Salamence
|0370 – 0305
|Deino
|Dreepy
|0370 – 0305
|Zweilous
|Drakloak
|0370 – 0305
|Hydreigon
|Dragapult
|0376 – 0382
|Great Tusk
|Iron Treads
|0377 – 0383
|Scream Tail
|Iron Bundle
|0378 – 0384
|Brute Bonnet
|Iron Hands
|0379 – 0385
|Flutter Mane
|Iron Jugulis
|0380 – 0386
|Slither Wing
|Iron Moth
|0381 – 0387
|Sandy Shocks
|Iron Thorns
|0397 – 0398
|Roaring Moon
|Iron Valiant
|0399 – 0400
|Koraidon
|Miraidon
These trade codes put Scarlet’s version exclusives first, but the codes are the same regardless of which version you own.
Enter the code and make sure the trainer you’re paired with has the version-exclusive Pokemon you need. If they don’t, simply exit the trade and try again.
How to use trade codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
If you want to trade with other trainers using a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trade code, you’ll need to go online and head to the Poke Portal menu.
Here’s how to trade with other trainers using a trade code:
- Make sure your game is online by opening the menu with X and then pressing L.
- Once you’re connected to the internet, head to the Poke Portal menu.
- Select Link Trade.
- Enter your trade code from the tables above then select ‘Begin Searching’.
- Choose the Pokemon you want to trade.
- Check that your trade partner has chosen the Pokemon you want before confirming.
Because these trade codes are the same for both players, you might end up with a trade partner who has the same Pokemon as you – so always double check. If this happens, just exit the trade and search again.
These trade codes are all based on the ones suggested by Austin John Plays, which usually end up being the standard for Pokemon games.
There are no universal codes for trade evolutions yet, but we’ll update this page if they get decided upon.
While you're here, check out some other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:
