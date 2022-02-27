 All Pokemon confirmed so far in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - Dexerto
Pokemon

All Pokemon confirmed so far in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Published: 27/Feb/2022 22:48

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet logo next to Hisuian Zoroark and Lucario screenshot.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been announced and are releasing in 2022. Here is every Pokemon confirmed in Gen 9 so far, including the three new starters.

Fresh off the heels of Legends Arceus, Game Freak has revealed the series’ ninth Generation will officially launch worldwide at the end of 2022 with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Players got their first look at the RPG with a teaser trailer that unveiled the Spain-based region, as well as the three new starters. Here is every Pokemon confirmed for Gen 9 so far.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet battle with Lucario & Hisuian Zoroark screenshot.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature characters from all previous Generations including Pokemon Legends.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex

While the latest Pokedex won’t be fully known until late 2022, the reveal trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet showed off a variety of ‘mon in the open-world region.

From the new Gen 9 starters to Sinnoh favorite Lucario, we already have a preview of which ‘mon we will be able to catch when the game drops at the end of the year.

Below we will list every character that has been spotted in the trailer and in promotional images:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet All confirmed Pokemon so far

New Pokemon

Pokemon Type Ability
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Grass Type Starter Sprigatito

Sprigatito

 Grass  

Overgrow

 
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Fire Type Starter Fuecoco

Fuecoco

 Fire Blaze
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Water Type Starter Quaxly

Quaxly

 Water Torrent

 

Returning Pokemon

Kanto

  • Psyduck
  • Golduck
  • Meowth
  • Persian
  • Pichu
  • Pikachu
  • Raichu
  • Magnemite
  • Magneton
  • Dratini
  • Dragonair
  • Dragonite
  • Chansey

Johto

  • Hoppip
  • Skiploom
  • Jumpluff
  • Blissey
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyranitar

Sinnoh

  • Starly
  • Staravia
  • Staraptor
  • Combee
  • Vespiquen
  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Happiny
  • Magnezone

Hoenn

  • Wingull
  • Pelipper
  • Swablu
  • Altaria
  • Seviper

Unova

  • Petilil
  • Lilligant

Kalos

  • Clauncher
  • Clawitzer
  • Flabébé
  • Floette
  • Florges

Alola

  • Bounsweet
  • Steenee
  • Tsareena

Galar

  • Stonjourner

Pokemon Home transferrable

  • Hisuian Zorua
  • Hisuian Zoroark

And those are all the Pokemon that are currently confirmed to be in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Make sure to keep checking back as we will be updating this list with each new character that is revealed.

