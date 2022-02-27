All Pokemon confirmed so far in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been announced and are releasing in 2022. Here is every Pokemon confirmed in Gen 9 so far, including the three new starters.

Fresh off the heels of Legends Arceus, Game Freak has revealed the series’ ninth Generation will officially launch worldwide at the end of 2022 with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Players got their first look at the RPG with a teaser trailer that unveiled the Spain-based region, as well as the three new starters. Here is every Pokemon confirmed for Gen 9 so far.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex

While the latest Pokedex won’t be fully known until late 2022, the reveal trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet showed off a variety of ‘mon in the open-world region.

From the new Gen 9 starters to Sinnoh favorite Lucario, we already have a preview of which ‘mon we will be able to catch when the game drops at the end of the year.

Below we will list every character that has been spotted in the trailer and in promotional images:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet All confirmed Pokemon so far

New Pokemon

Pokemon Type Ability Sprigatito Grass Overgrow Fuecoco Fire Blaze Quaxly Water Torrent

Returning Pokemon

Kanto

Psyduck

Golduck

Meowth

Persian

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Magnemite

Magneton

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Chansey

Johto

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Blissey

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Sinnoh

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Combee

Vespiquen

Drifloon

Drifblim

Riolu

Lucario

Happiny

Magnezone

Hoenn

Wingull

Pelipper

Swablu

Altaria

Seviper

Unova

Petilil

Lilligant

Kalos

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Alola

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Galar

Stonjourner

Pokemon Home transferrable

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zoroark

And those are all the Pokemon that are currently confirmed to be in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Make sure to keep checking back as we will be updating this list with each new character that is revealed.