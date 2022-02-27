All Pokemon confirmed so far in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been announced and are releasing in 2022. Here is every Pokemon confirmed in Gen 9 so far, including the three new starters.
Fresh off the heels of Legends Arceus, Game Freak has revealed the series’ ninth Generation will officially launch worldwide at the end of 2022 with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Players got their first look at the RPG with a teaser trailer that unveiled the Spain-based region, as well as the three new starters. Here is every Pokemon confirmed for Gen 9 so far.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex
While the latest Pokedex won’t be fully known until late 2022, the reveal trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet showed off a variety of ‘mon in the open-world region.
From the new Gen 9 starters to Sinnoh favorite Lucario, we already have a preview of which ‘mon we will be able to catch when the game drops at the end of the year.
Below we will list every character that has been spotted in the trailer and in promotional images:
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet All confirmed Pokemon so far
New Pokemon
|Pokemon
|Type
|Ability
|
Sprigatito
|Grass
|
Overgrow
|
Fuecoco
|Fire
|Blaze
|
Quaxly
|Water
|Torrent
Returning Pokemon
Kanto
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Meowth
- Persian
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Chansey
Johto
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Blissey
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
Sinnoh
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Happiny
- Magnezone
Hoenn
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Seviper
Unova
- Petilil
- Lilligant
Kalos
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
Alola
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
Galar
- Stonjourner
Pokemon Home transferrable
- Hisuian Zorua
- Hisuian Zoroark
And those are all the Pokemon that are currently confirmed to be in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Make sure to keep checking back as we will be updating this list with each new character that is revealed.