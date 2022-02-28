What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? Gen 9 location explained

After Game Freak announced Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there is still mystery surrounding where the RPG’s region will be. Here is everything we know about the Gen 9 location.

Pokemon fans around the world were shocked when Game Freak revealed that the ninth generation will be launching at the end of 2022. The new RPG is the series’ first open-world title and looks to be even more ambitious than Legends Arceus.

Absent in the packed announcement, however, was the game’s actual region. While we don’t know its name, the trailer has given us many hints as to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s location and which country it’s based on.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet region

While it hasn’t officially been confirmed, it appears that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will take place in a location based on Spain and surrounding countries.

From names to iconic landmarks, the reveal trailer has left us many hints that point us towards the European country.

Here are all the clues that we have found that seem to identify the series’ next region:

Gen 9 Pokemon starters

The three Pokemon starters incorporate the Spanish language into their names. Fire-type crocodile Fuecoco is a mashup of “fuego” (fire) and “coco” – which is a mythical ghost in Spanish lore.

One theory is that Pokemon will be the series’ second Ghost and Fire-type following Hisuian Typhlosion. This would be fitting as the character looks to be shaped like a pepper, making the species a ghost pepper.

Similarly, the “gatito” in Sprigatito means “little cat” in Spanish, which perfectly describes the adorable Grass-Type feline.

A hidden map

In the live-action portion of the Gen 9 reveal trailer, a map in the office is spotted pinned to the wall. Upon further inspection, it looks almost identical to Spain – including the Balearic Islands to the right of it.

Spanish landmarks

Perhaps one of the biggest hints is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet clearly has locations based on famous Spanish landmarks.

Halfway into the trailer, we get our first glimpse at one of the game’s major towns, which features a towering castle-like building with spiked rooftops.

The building is a perfect match to the La Sagrada Familia Church, which also has pointed rooftops and windows embedded in its circular towers.

Of course, the Gen 9 Pokemon RPG may not only be in Spain as Director Junichi Masuda reportedly visited Portugal during the title’s development. So it seems like the overall region appears to be the inspiration.

It will be interesting to see what Scarlet & Violet’s region will be named, but we have a feeling it will more than likely fall in line with the other Spanish-based names that have been teased so far.