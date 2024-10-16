How to get Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon Home

Some Pokemon are exceedingly difficult to get ahold of. The elusive Mythical Meloetta is at the top of this list. However, fans of the Melody Pokemon can now obtain it via Home if they complete the correct steps.

Pokemon Home is one of the most complex storage systems of the franchise to date. Rather than acting as a simple storage box outside the main games, players can complete goals presented by Home to earn prizes. This includes completing the in-app Pokedex lists that are unique to Home.

In a recent announcement, Pokemon Home has unveiled its prize for completing the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy Pokedexes within the app. Those who manage the task of gathering up Paldea’s roster will be awarded a Shiny Meloetta.

How to Claim Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon Home

Shiny Meloetta comes to Pokemon Home

To claim your Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon Home, you will need to complete the following steps:

Complete the Paldea Region Pokedex of 400 species

Complete the Kitakami Region Pokedex of 200 species

Complete the Blueberry Academy Pokedex of 243 species

It is important to note that completing them in a copy of Scarlet of Violet doesn’t count. These must be completed in Pokemon Home. This requires transferring one of every Pokemon in these games and their DLC into the Nintendo Switch App.

After this, to accept your Shiny Meloetta:

Open Pokemon Home

Select “Mystery Gifts” from the app menu

Search for gifts

Accept Shiny Meloetta

Is Shiny Meloetta a Rare Pokemon?

Yes, the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta is rare. In fact, in most games, it has only ever been available via event distributions. It is catchable in Scarlet & Violet via The Indigo Disk expansion, but this Meloetta is Shiny Locked and difficult to catch.

Aria Form Meloetta was also available in Pokemon Go via the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 event as part of the Finding Your Voice Special Research. This Meloetta, if obtained, could be transferred to one of the main series games via Pokemon Home, but it was not Shiny.

When did Meloetta Debut in the Pokemon Series?

Meloetta first debuted in the video game franchise during Pokemon Black and White. It had two forms, Aria and and Pirouette. Pirouette was unlocked by teaching Meloetta Relic Song and using it in battle. The forme only lasts the duration of the battle. Afterwards, it reverts to Aria forme.

Meloetta was available via events in Black and White, Black 2 and White 2, X and Y, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Sun and Moon, and Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. It was not available to get at any pointing during Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu, Sword and Shield, Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is the first time it’s been available as a Mythical encounter without an event.

Is It worth it to get the Pokemon Home Shiny Meloetta?

Yes, it is worth it to get this special distribution. Pokemon linked to application distributions are often considered particularly valuable. Unlike an event code from Game Stop or a global distribution gift, only certain players will go through the effort of obtaining one. Additionally, they aren’t always available forever and may become discontinued if the app they are tethered to becomes obsolete.

Good examples of these rare, distribution Pokemon are Ash’s Greninja and the Pokemon Ranger Manaphy. The latter is considered one of the hardest rare Pokemon to obtain.

For those who have the time and stored Pokemon, it is definitely worth hitting this challenge and grabbing Shiny Meloetta. It is extra special, as Shiny Meloetta is even less likely to become available than the regular variant.