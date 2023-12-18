Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak event: Current Outbreak & what’s next?The Pokemon Company
Looking to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, or do you just want a specific Pokemon with a certain Mark? Well, Mass Outbreaks are the ideal event. So, here’s the current Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak event and what’s coming soon.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been given a new lease of life thanks to its Indigo Disk DLC, bringing in tons of new Pokemon, battles, features, and events. Naturally, players are diving into the game again to explore all these additions, with the new Mass Outbreaks being one of them.
As many are aware, Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are nothing new, with the feature being present in the game for many months. However, that doesn’t mean it’s slowing down, with fresh events coming to the game regularly.
So, here’s everything you need to know about Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including what they are, the current event, and what’s coming soon.
Contents
- What are Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
- What’s the current Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak event?
- All upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak events
- All previous Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks
What are Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Essentially, Mass Outbreak events are a time in which many of the same species or Pokemon appear in one key location.
They’re a great way to fill your Pokedex and potentially grab a few shiny’s or certain Pokemon with specific Marks.
What’s the current Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak event?
The current Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak features all things Holidays and will spawn in various Pokemon, from Litwick, Flabebe, and Milcery. It’s also the first to feature increased Shiny rates. Check out its details below:
Festive Outbreaks
- Start & end date: December 8, 2023 – December 21, 2023
- Location: Paldea, Kitakami, Terarium
- Key details: Increased Shiny Rates, and different Pokemon spawn in different regions: Flabebe in Paldea, Litwick in Kitakami, and Milcery in the Terarium.
All upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak events
Despite only just heading into 2024, there are two major Mass Outbreak events for players to look forward to:
Delibird Outbreaks
- Start & end date: December 22, 2023 – December 24, 2023.
- Location: Paldea, Kitakami, Terarium.
- Key details: Delibird has an increased chance of being shiny.
New Year Outbreaks
- Start & end date: December 25, 2023 – January 3, 2024.
- Location: Paldea, Kitakami, Terarium.
- Key details: All featured Pokemon have a higher chance of getting the Joyful Mark.
All previous Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks
Below are all the previous Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak events. Just in case they happen again, it’s always worth knowing what came before.
Eevee Everywhere
- Start & end date: November 17, 2023 – November 20, 2023.
- Location: Paldea, Kitakami.
- Key details: Eevees have a higher chance of having the Jittery Mark, Intense Mark, Intellectual Mark, or Flustered Mark in Paldea or the Rowdy Mark, Excited Mark, Calmness Mark, or Unsure Mark in Kitakami.
Ghost-type Outbreak
- Start & end date: October 27, 2023 – October 3, 2023.
- Location: Paldea, Kitakami.
- Key details: Pokemon have a higher chance of having the Crafty Mark.
Moon-Viewing Party
- Start & end date: September 29, 2023 – October 1, 2023.
- Location: Paldea, Kitakami.
- Key details: Clefairy’s have a higher chance of having the Upbeat Mark.
So, there you have it, that’s the current Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak event and what you can expect in the coming weeks. While grabbing your favorite Pokemon during the event, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides and content:
