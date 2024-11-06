Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to beat 7-Star Feraligatr Tera Raid

The Gen 2 Water-type Starter – Feraligatr – is the latest 7-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. So, here are the best counters to defeat and catch Dark-Tera Type Feraligatr with the Mightiest Mark.

Despite Scarlet & Violet being released two years ago, the 7-star Tera Raids are still going strong, with different Starter Pokemon being featured as bosses almost every month.

This time around Feraligatr, the iconic blue alligator from the Johto region, is taking the spotlight twice, with Blissey accompanying it as a 5-star Tera Raid boss on the second date.

Learn the weaknesses and best counters of Dark-Tera Type Feraligatr with the Mightiest Mark so you can catch one for yourself in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

When will Feraligatr appear in Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Dark-Tera Type Feraligatr Raid event will run twice. The first run occurred on October 31, 2024, and lasted until November 3, 2024.

The second takeover will begin on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 4:00 PM PST and continue until Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 3:59 PM PST. This time, Feraligatr will be accompanied by Blissey with various Tera Types as a 5-star Tera Raid boss.

Keep in mind that no matter how many times you defeat Dark-Tera Type Feraligatr, you’ll only be allowed to catch one per save file.

7-star Feraligatr moves, Tera Type, and Ability

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

During its run as a 7-star Raid boss, Feraligatr with the Mightiest Mark will have the Dark-Tera Type. This formidable foe will give you a run for your money, so check our recommended Pokemon to counter Feraligatr’s powerful jaws and secure a win.

Feraligatr base stats

POKEMON ABILITY HP ATTACK DEFENSE SP. ATTACK SP. DEFENSE SPEED Sheer Force 85 105 100 79 83 78

Feraligatr moves

The move pool for this 7-star Tera Raid boss includes the following attacks:

Crunch (Dark)

Liquidation (Water)

Ice Punch (Ice)

Psychic Fangs (Psychic)

Dragon Dance (Dragon)

Swords Dance (Normal)

Earthquake (Ground)

As a pure Water-type Pokemon, Feraligatr is weak to Grass and Electric-type moves. However, because it has the Dark-Tera type, during the battle it will be weak against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy Pokemon and attacks.

The hidden ability Sheer Force increases the power of all of Feraligatr’s moves with additional effects by 30%, but it simultaneously removes such additional effects. This means that certain moves will hit harder, but they won’t be able to cause stats drops or buffs, flinches, or other statuses.

During the fight, Feraligatr may use Crunch and Liquidation to cause damage while also lowering the opponent’s defensive stats, while getting attack and speed boosts from both Dragon Dance and Swords Dance.

Best counters

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

To help you defeat Dark-Tera Type Feraligatr with the Mightiest Mark, here are the best counters you take to battle:

Koraidon

Due to its dual typing, the Legendary Koraidon will be weak to Feraligatr’s Psychic, Ice, and Dragon moves, but will resist the key Water and Dark attacks. However, once you Terastallize it, you’ll be able to hit Feraligatr’s Fighting-type weakness harder, and you’ll only be weak to Psychic Fangs.

At the beginning of the battle, use Bulk Up to increase your Attack and Defense stats, and then hit your opponent with Breaking Swipe. This move will deal damage and charge your Tera Orb, while also lowering Feraligatr’s Attack.

The Orichalcum Pulse ability will boost Koraidon’s attack, while the held item Expert Belt will increase the power of all super effective moves (the Fighting ones). This will work great with Collision Course, which hits even harder when it’s a super effective hit.

To keep your health bar safe, use Drain Punch to steal HP from Feraligatr.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Drain Punch

– Bulk Up

– Collision Course

– Breaking Swipe Orichalcum Pulse Adamant Expert Belt Fighting

Kommo-o

Similar to Koraidon, pseudo-Legendary Kommo-o will have a few weak spots at the beginning of the encounter, but Terastallizing it will change the encounter.

Kommo-o’s abilities are of no use in this battle, so don’t worry about it. However, as you won’t have any recovering moves, use the Shell Bell item to restore a little bit of HP every time you inflict damage.

To kick off the encounter, use Screech to lower Feraligatr’s Defense and then spam Breaking Swipe to deal damage and lower your target’s damage too.

Then, use Iron Defense to boost your Defense stat and hit your opponent with Body Press. The Fighting move Body Press will hit harder the higher your Defense is, so use it a few times before hitting Feraligatr.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Body Press

– Iron Defense

– Breaking Swipe

– Screech Bulletproof Impish Shell Bell Fighting

Arboliva

If you’re more of a team player, then Arboliva is the ideal support for any squad trying to defeat Dark-Tera Type Feraligatr.

Start the encounter using Reflect to reduce the damage from incoming physical attacks for five turns. Then, use Helping Hand to boost the power of an ally’s attack to deal more damage to the opponent.

To keep yourself alive, use Strength Sap to restore your HP and at the same time lower Feraligatr’s Attack stat. If your allies are in danger of fainting, Pollen Puff will restore their health bars while also powering your Tera Orb.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Reflect

– Strength Sap

– Pollen Puff

– Helping Hand Seed Sower Bold Light Clay Normal

Tera Raid rewards

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Players who defeat this 7-star Tera Raid boss can catch Feraligatr with the Mightiest Mark and claim a bunch of useful rewards:

Herba Mystica (Bitter, Salty, Spice, Sour, or Sweet)

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy XL

Dark Tera Shard

Comet Shard

TM108 (Crunch)

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Bottle Cap

Brave Mint

Star Piece

Rare Candy

Nugget

PP Up

Protein

Can 7-star Tera Raid Feraligatr be Shiny?

No, Dark-Tera Type Feraligatr with the Mightiest Mark cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as not being able to catch the Shiny of the featured Pokemon has been the case for all previous 7-star Raid bosses as well.

However, players who catch this Pokemon can try to obtain a Shiny version through breeding, using the Masuda Method to improve the odds.

That’s all you need to take down Dark-Tera Type Feraligatr with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Tera Raids. Be sure to check out more of our coverage, including guides on Mass Outbreak events and all Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny sandwich recipes.