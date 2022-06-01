All new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet characters confirmed so far

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have revealed various new characters who will be populating the new region, including two new professors and the newest rival trainer.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s second trailer revealed a ton of new information for trainers to dig into, including brand new game features and a handful of new pokemon, like Lechonk.

While players will be able to meet plenty of new Pokemon on their journey through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, they will also encounter plenty of other trainers and people to interact with.

This includes a new rival character and the addition of two new professors that will be version exclusive.

Here’s every new character we know of in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet…

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new characters

The main characters

First up, there are the main characters of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Like other main player characters in the Pokemon series, players will be able to customize their appearance and clothing to their liking as the game progresses.

It is important to note that depending on the version chosen, the starting outfit for the main character will change.

Trainers starting Pokemon Scarlet will begin dressed in a navy blue hat, a white shirt with an orange tie, orange shorts, and black shoes with orange accented white socks.

Trainers who choose Pokemon Violet will begin dressed in a grey hat, a white shirt with a purple tie, purple shorts, and brown shoes with yellow accented black socks.

Professor Sada

Next up, there’s Professor Sada who will help guide players through their Pokemon journey if they have chosen Pokemon Scarlet.

While we don’t know too much about Professor Sada just yet, she appears to be designed with a more tribalistic style in mind.

She wears a necklace with what appears to be beads and pieces of rock or bone strung along with it. Additionally, she wears a tattered orange top and shorts under her lab coat.

Professor Sada’s tribalistic appearance matches the box Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Scarlet, Koraidon’s, more traditional and animal-like appearance.

Professor Turo

There’s also Professor Turo, who will assist trainers provided they’ve chosen Pokemon Violet.

Generation 9 is the first entry in the mainline games to feature exclusive professors depending on what version is purchased.

As for Professor Turo himself, his design is heavily futuristic featuring a sleek jumpsuit with neon purple accents across it. Again, this coincides with Miraidon, the box Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon Violet.

While no concrete details about Turo’s personality have been revealed just yet, the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet website does say that “Each [professor] is carrying out research into certain lore passed down in the region.”

Nemona

Then there’s Nemona, who is the player’s friend in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. She has “a sunny and energetic disposition” and is very skilled when it comes to Pokemon battles.

According to the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet website, “She’s an experienced Pokémon Trainer and serves as a reliable guide for you on your adventures.”

However, Nemona does have a weak spot as apparently “she’s not the best at throwing Poke Balls.”

This could have something to do with the wrist brace-like accessory she wears on her right arm.

There you have it! That’s every character we know of in Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet. There will no doubt be plenty more Pokemon trainers that players will come across during their journey through the new region of Generation 9, so be sure to check back here for the latest updates.

