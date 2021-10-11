Pokemon Go Ghoulish Pals: Pumpkaboo release, Collection Challenge, new size mechanic

Niantic is celebrating 2021’s Fall season with the Halloween Mischief event. Part two of the festivities, Ghoulish Pals, brings Pokemon like Pumpkaboo, a fresh set of Eggs, and a new size mechanic.

Pokemon Go’s Halloween Mischief event focuses on the spooky side of the Season of Mischief and comes in two parts: Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals.

Starting in mid-October, the celebration adds a new Egg pool, Darkrai to 5-star raids, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Ghoulish Pals in Pokemon Go.

Contents:

When does Pokemon Go Ghoulish Pals start?

Pokemon Go’s Ghoulish Pals starts on October 22, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

When does Pokemon Go Ghoulish Pals end?

Ghoulish Pals ends on October 31, 2021, at 8 AM local time, closing out the Halloween Mischief event.

Misunderstood Mischief Special Research

Misunderstood Mischief carries on the Season of Mischief Special Research, and follows the events of the Creepy Companions tasks.

It involves Professor Willow after he has an “eye-opening” encounter with Phantump and Trevenant.

Ghoulish Pals Field Research tasks

Part one of the Halloween Mischief event had some spooky-themed Field Research rewards and so does Ghoulish Pals. They are as follows:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu (Shiny chance)

Halloween Mischief Piplup (Shiny chance)

Gastly (Shiny chance)

Spinarak (Shiny chance)

Shuppet (Shiny chance)

Duskull (Shiny chance)

Yamask (Shiny chance)

Galarian Yamask

Pumpkaboo and Phantump debut

After Galarian Slowking was added in Creepy Companions, part two brings even more Pokemon: Pumpkaboo and its evolution, Gourgeist, and Phantump and its evolution, Trevenant.

Because it’s their debut, none of them will be Shiny unfortunately.

New Pokemon Go size mechanic

The second half of the Halloween Mischief event has added a new size mechanic with the debut of Pumpkaboo. The Pokemon won’t just spawn as one size on the map: you’ll see it as small, average, large, and super size.

No other ‘mon have been revealed to have this new feature yet.

Pokemon Go Ghoulish Pals Collection Challenge

Not much has been revealed about the Collection Challenge so far, but we do know that it will involve catching Pumpkaboo of various sizes.

Once we know more, we’ll update this section.

Ghoulish Pals wild encounters

Halloween Mischief Pikachu (Shiny chance)

Halloween Mischief Piplip (Shiny chance)

Murkrow (Shiny chance)

Misdreavus (Shiny chance)

Shuppet (Shiny chance)

Purrloin

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Haunter

Yamask (Shiny chance)

Litwick

1, 3, 5-star & Mega raids

1-star raids

Murkrow (Shiny chance)

Yamask (Shiny chance)

Galarian Yamask

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

3-star raids

Alolan Marowak (Shiny chance)

Banette

Halloween Mischief Drifblim (Shiny chance)

Lampent

5-star raids

Darkrai (Shiny chance)

Mega raids

Mega Absol (Shiny chance)

Special Pokemon Go Raid Weekend

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10 AM local time until Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 8 PM local time, there will be a Special Raid Weekend in Pokemon Go.

Darkrai and Mega Absol will appear in 5-star raids more often to celebrate the addition of Mega Absol into raids for the first time.

Ghoulish Pals Eggs

Adding to the Season of Mischief Egg chart, the event is bringing some scary Pokemon in 7km Eggs:

