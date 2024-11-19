Pokemon Go Max Out Finale event: Dates, bonuses, Galarian Corsola, Shiny Regidrago & Regieleki debuts

Pokemon Go‘s latest season is coming to an end and to give it a proper send-off Niantic is hosting the Max Out Finale event which includes plenty of debuts, Shiny Legendaries, bonuses, and more.

The Max Out season kicked off back on September 3, 2024, and caused a huge stir in the community due to the introduction of both Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics, as well as plenty of events filled with new content.

Now it’s time to say goodbye and make way for a new season filled with more surprises. So, without further ado, here’s everything happening in the Max Out Finale event.

The Pokemon Go Max Out Finale event will run from Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 10:00 AM until Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

The new season will kick off as soon as this event ends. However, no details have been revealed yet.

Galarian Corsola & Cursola debuts

The Galarian variation of Corsola and its evolution Cursola will be debuting during Pokemon Go’s Max Out Finale event. Plus, both Shiny versions will also become available, which is unusual, as these special variations are not usually introduced on the same day.

Players can hatch Ghost-type Galarian Corsola from 7 km Eggs and then use 50 Candy to evolve it into Cursola. Neither will appear in Raids or the wild during the event, so hatching (and evolving them) will be the only way to obtain these creatures.

Max Out Finale event wild encounters

Following what took place during this season, the Max Out Finale event will focus on Pokemon from the Galar region. Below is every Pokemon with a wild encounter boost during the event.

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Skwovet*

Wooloo*

Falinks*

Hatenna

The Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can appear as Shiny.

Raid battles

The following Pokemon will appear in Raid battles. Plus, Shiny Regieleki and Shiny Regidrago will debut in Pokemon Go and those challenging them to battle may encounter them.

1-Star Raids

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

3-Star Raids

Galarian Weezing*

Falinks*

5-Star Raids

Zacian*

Zamazenta*

Regieleki*

Regidrago*

Mega Raids

Mega Altaria*

The Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can appear as Shiny.

Eggs

The following Pokemon will hatch from 7 km Eggs during the event:

Galarian Meowth*

Galarian Ponyta*

Galarian Slowpoke*

Galarian Farfetch’d*

Galarian Corsola*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Galarian Darumaka*

Galarian Yamask*

Galarian Stunfisk*

The Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can appear as Shiny.

Max Out Finale event bonuses

During the event, the following bonuses will be active:

Additional 5,000 XP awarded for successful Raids.

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 from November 27 until December 1, 2024.

Field Research task rewards

Even-themed Field Research tasks will be available during the Max Out Finale event. Those who complete them will earn:

Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

Paid Timed Research

There will be an event-exclusive Timed Research that players can access for $5.00 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). The rewards for completing the Timed Research include:

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

An event-themed avatar pose

Trainers can purchase and gift this Timed Research to their friends. However, keep in mind that you must have at least a Great Friends level and tickets are non-refundable.

Event-exclusive ticket

Aside from the Paid Timed Research, there will be another ticket with exclusive bonuses players can access for US$ 10.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency):

Five additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs each day of the event.

5,000 additional XP awarded for successful Raids.

3 additional Candy for catching Pokemon in 5-Star Raid battles.

1 additional Candy XL for catching Pokemon in 5-Star Raid battles.

The rules mentioned above for the Paid Timed Research apply to the Event-exclusive ticket as well.

Collection Challenges & PokeStop Showcases

Players can complete Collection Challenges to receive XP, Silver Pinap Berries, and even Rare Candy.

Likewise, there will be plenty of Showcases at different PokeStops where players can enter event-themed Pokemon to participate.

Seasonal Delights at the Web Store

Those looking for more items can purchase the Seasonal Delights Box on the Pokemon Go Web Store. The box has a cost of 6,095 PokeCoins and includes:

40x Super Incubators

40x Incubators

3x Remote Raid Passes

5x Premium Battle Passes

1x Max Particle Pack

Players can purchase a maximum of three Seasonal Delights boxes.

That’s all there is to know about the Max Out Finale event in Pokemon Go. While we wait for details on the new season, check out our event calendar, and keep up with the Spotlight Hour schedule and Community Day.