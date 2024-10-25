Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2024 event: Shiny Smoliv debut, dates & bonuses

The festive fall season has plenty for Pokemon Go players to enjoy, including the Harvest Festival 2024 event featuring a collection of “barnyard” favorites perfect for the colorful season. Here is everything you need to know to join in.

From the Halloween Part 1 and Part 2 events to the Harvest Festival 2024 celebration, Pokemon Go players are celebrating the change of season with spooky hates and gameplay bonuses.

Back for its second year, the Harvest Festival will again spotlight Smoliv, this time debuting the adorable Paldean companion as Shiny. Players will also have the opportunity to encounter Pumpkaboo by the bunch, including Super Sized versions.

Below is everything you need to know about the dates, encounters, bonuses, and debuts for the Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2024 event.

Niantic

The Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2024 event will take place from November 7, 2024, at 10 AM through November 12, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

Players will have six days to catch their Shiny Smoliv and make the most of the event’s bonuses and wild encounters.

All bonuses for the Harvest Festival 2024 event in Pokemon Go

Players will have a few important bonuses to take advantage of during the Harvest Festival 2024 event in Pokemon Go, including:

2x Candy for catching Pokemon

Increased chance of Shiny Pumpkaboo encounters

Mossy Lures will attract Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Pumpkaboo, and Smoliv

The Pumpkaboo attracted while a Mossy Lure is in use have a higher chance of being Super Sized.

Pokemon debuts

This time around, the only new additions to Pokemon Go will be Shiny Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva.

Currently, it appears that Shiny Smoliv will be spawning. Players can get Shiny Dolliv and Arboliva by evolving Shiny Smoliv. Smoliv evolves into Dolliv for 25 Candy, Dolliv evolves into Arboliva for 100 Candy.

Wild encounters

Wild encounters during the Harvest Festival 2024 event in Pokemon Go offer a slew of exciting opportunities. Event Pokemon listed here can appear Shiny, including the illusive Super Sized Pumpkaboo. Below is everything you can look for while the event is live.

Oddish

Exeggcute

Hoppip

Sunkern

Zigzagoon

Bunnelby

Small Sized Pumpkaboo

Average Sized Pumpkaboo

Large sized Pumpkaboo

Super Sized Pumpkaboo

Smoliv

Field Research Task Encounters

Niantic

Unfortunately, there won’t be too many themed Pokemon to encounter during this event, but players will have an opportunity to grind for good stats on the following Pokemon when completing Field Task Research during the Harvest Festival 2024 event:

Pumpkaboo (All Sizes)

Smoliv

Is there Paid Timed Research For The 2024 Harvest Festival event?

Yes, there is Paid Timed Research for the Harvest Festival 2024 event. Players who want a few extra goodies and encounters can purchase this ticket for $2.00 in the Pokemon Go in-game store.

This ticket unlocks a Special Timed research with the following rewards:

Two Mossy Lure Modules

One Incense

One Lucky Egg

Additional encounters with Smoliv

It is important to note that the Timed Research will expire on November 12, at 8 PM local time. Any unfinished tasks and unclaimed rewards will be lost permanently.

Collection Challenges & Showcases

At this time Collection Challenges and Showcases have been confirmed, but no details have been provided. This section will update when details about these tasks have been provided.

Are you new to Pokemon Go, or just coming back after a break? Check out our Ultimate Pokemon Go guide to get on track and make the most of every event and mechanic.