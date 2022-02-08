Pokedex enthusiasts, rejoice! There is an item that spawns Shiny Pokemon more often in Hisui. Here’s everything you need to know about the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including how to get it and encounter rates.

Introduced in Generation II’s Gold & Silver, Shiny ‘mon are different colored variants of Pokemon. They are extremely rare – so much so that many Trainers may never even come across one.

Though the base odds are the same as always at 1/4096, Pokemon Legends Arceus has a higher chance of obtaining one via its Pokedex and Mass Outbreak mechanics and the Shiny Charm.

The must-have item boosts the chance of a Shiny appearing by a substantial rate. It is coveted by collectors who strive to catch an entire team of the rare ‘mon or just want to catch their favorite in their alternate color.

How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Obtaining the Shiny Charm is no easy feat. Not only do you need to have caught every single Pokemon in the Hisui region, but you have to raise their Pokedex Research Level to 10.

Not counting Darkrai and Shaymin, that’s 242 ‘mon that need their entries filling out to the max. Thankfully, you don’t have to perfect them – just reaching 10 is enough.

Once you’ve done that, speak to Professor Laventon in his laboratory in the Galaxy Building. A cutscene will play out and you’ll be given the item.

Shiny Charm rates in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Because of the Pokedex pre-requisite to obtaining the Charm, having it increases the Shiny rate to 1/819. If a Pokemon’s entry is a perfect 10, it increases to 1/585 for that ‘mon.

And then there’s Mass Outbreaks. Having the item boosts the rate to 1/137 when hunting them during one, and if that Pokemon has a perfect Pokedex page as well, that number increases to 1/128.

Basically, if you’re willing to put the work in to obtain the Shiny Charm and perfect 10 your Pokedex, you’ll be stumbling across the rare variants in droves. For more information on rates without the item, check out our odds guide.

