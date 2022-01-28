Gen II’s Normal-type deer has a new evolution in the Hisui region. Here’s how to find Stantler and evolve it into Wyrdeer in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The Nintendo Switch title may focus on Sinnoh’s origins, but that doesn’t mean new Pokemon can’t be introduced to the series.

One such ‘mon is Wyrdeer, the evolved form of Stantler. It plays a big part in the Hisui region and can be added to your Party in Legends Arceus.

Stantler location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Before you can get the new Pokemon, you need to have a Stantler to evolve it from. It doesn’t appear in the wild.

To find the reindeer ‘mon, follow the steps below:

Stantler spawns in the Obsidian Highlands and you can get it as soon as you unlock Wyrdeer as a mount at the Heights Camp. From the camp, leave down the stone steps and take the first right. Use the mount to jump onto the mountain to the left. Herds of the Normal-type are found in the field here. To catch it, crouch in the grass and sneak behind it, hitting the creature with a Poke Ball before it knows what’s happened. There’s also an Alpha variant on the mountain above, but it’s very high level so you’ll need to be well prepared if you want to catch it.

How to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Catching a Stantler is the easy part, but evolving it is another story. It requires a very specific trick to trigger the evolution.

The Pokemon must learn and master Psyshield Bash, then use the move in Agile Style 20 times in battle.

Once you’ve done this, its Poke Ball will flash and you can click it > “Evolve” > “Do it!” to make it transform into Wyrdeer.

And that’s it! Now you should have the new Psychic/Normal-type on your team in the Hisui region.

