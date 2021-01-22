10 best Electric Pokemon of all time: Pikachu, Toxtricity, more

Thunder, paralyze, even the Pokemon franchise star: Electric really does boast some of the most iconic moves and monsters in the 25-year-old series. But who are the best Pokemon from the ‘shocking’ type? Here’s who makes the list.

There’s plenty of reasons to have a favorite type. Maybe you like strategy, and pick Flying and Poison. Maybe you enjoy total control, and pick Bug and Physic. Maybe you just want pure power, and lean towards Fire and Rock.

Or, maybe, you love the flashy stuff: then, Electric is perfect for you.

There aren’t many Pokemon types more iconic than Electric. Monsters like Pikachu, Zapdos, and Voltorb immediately spring to players’ minds when they’re thinking about early creatures, and Toxtricity, Thundurus, and Zekrom have dominated competitive play since their debuts.

But the question is, which of the lightning lovers are the best? Which ones are the strongest, funnest, and “most flashy?” Which fits Electric down to the wires and shocks?

Here’s our top 10 from the game’s most ‘shocking’ type.

Pikachu

Come on, we were never going to start with anyone else, were we?

Pikachu has done more than define electric type Pokemon ⁠— though the loveable little mouse has certainly had a heavy hand in that. Ash’s iconic starter has reigned supreme over the entire franchise since its debut back in the ’90s and isn’t going anywhere.

In both the anime series, and the mainline games, Pikachu is a perfect example of what trainers love about electric types: dynamic, exciting, and wild. A powerful “Lightning Bolt” could turn the tide of any Pokemon battle, and “Paralyze” is an iconic status effect.

And, at the end of the day, it’s Pikachu. The lil’ yellow fella has been the face of all things Pokemon for 25 years, and that isn’t changing any time soon.

Voltorb

If Pikachu is iconic for being the face of the franchise, then Voltorb has stayed iconic for another simple reason: the first-gen Pokemon looks like a Poké Ball.

There’s something fun about the idea of a living ball battling it out across nearly ten generations of Pokemon, and even back in the late ‘90s trainers were eager to add a Voltorb to their collection for the simple amusement of the monster.

Voltorb ⁠— and its evolution Electrode ⁠— also introduced the world to “Explosion” and the volatile nature of electricity. Truly a frontrunner in exciting electric ‘mons.

Zekrom

Now, we know that Zekrom is technically Dragon first Electric second, but considering the sheek-black fifth-generation game mascot is the only other Electric-type to appear on a title’s box art outside of Pikachu, we believe he well and truly deserves a spot.

On top of that, which other ‘mon can “scorch the world with lightning”? Not many, that’s for sure. Zekrom is powerful, in the lore, and in-action as well. The cover star boasts a whopping 680 stats, 150 of which are slotted into his Attack. It also is one of the only Pokemon that can learn “Bolt Strike,” a 130-power Electric move.

Zekrom spent much of its life reigning over competitive too ⁠— when it wasn’t banned from play. Pokemon #644 is arguably the strongest Electric monster ever.

Toxtricity

Speaking of competitive battles, here’s a Pokemon that has slotted right into ranked from release in Sword and Shield. The multi-formed Toxtricity ⁠— the “punk” Pokemon ⁠— has been a breakout favorite since its debut in Generation VIII.

Part of its charm is its versatility. You can collect the “Amped” form with certain natures, or keep it “Low Key” with the more quiet natures. Toxtricity also has a Gigantamax form.

Pokemon #849 also breaks the mould somewhat with its typing. While many electric Pokemon stick to just the one typing, Toxtricity is actually Electric/Poison, an extremely rare combo through every generation. In fact, its line is the only one.

That means you can combo “Thunder Shock,” “Sludge,” and “Overdrive,” all on the same monster. Pretty crazy, and once you add its ability, Punk Rock (boosts sound-based moves by 30%) any Toxtricity becomes a pretty special Pokemon.

Thundurus

Another Electric powerhouse. Thundurus rivals Zekrom for pure strength, especially once it transcends to its Therian Forme. It’s a real ‘force of nature’ (wink).

Thundurus doesn’t have a huge move pool ⁠— Thunder, Discharge, and Volt Switch are the main moves in its arsenal ⁠— but its 580 stats in-game make sure they pack a punch. In the lore it’s powerful too; it “flies around Unova firing off bolts.”

Manectric

Loyal lightning canine Manectric may be one of the last “pure” Electric Pokemon since the earliest generations. The Manectric line stars as the third gym aces in Ruby and Sapphire, and comes with a raft of powerful moves: Shock Wave, Thunder Fang, Discharge, Wild Charge, and Thunder.

Manectric was also another early Pokemon to be given a mega evolution late on in the series. While it never had an impact in ranked or competitive, Manectric found its way to trainer’s hearts with its dog-styling and strong playstyle.

Ampharos

There weren’t many Electric Pokemon added to the first Pokemon sequel, Gold and Silver, but the Ampharos line ⁠— starting with Mareep and going through Fluffy ⁠— was a great one.

As an aside, Ampharos is this writer’s all-time favorite Pokemon, and has been since their first playthrough in Pokemon Gold back in 1999, but that isn’t going to bias #181’s inclusion in the list; Ampharos is absolutely in here on its own merit.

At just 55 Speed, it is a bit of a lumbering fighter, but what it lacks in quickness it more than makes up for with the punch it delivers once it gets there.

Ampharos has an incredible 115 Special Attack, boosted to 165 when in “Mega” form, which can make its powerful Electric moves (Zap Cannon, Thunder Punch, Thunder) and its special moves like Dragon Pulse, all the more lethal.

Zapdos

The original ‘powerhouse’ Electric Pokemon. Zapdos first appeared in the dazzling Power Plant all the way back in Kanto in 1996, surrounded by Voltorbs, Pikachus, and Electabuzz. The lighting bird even debuted at level 50, and ran rampant with “Thunder.”

There’s not many Electric Pokemon ⁠— outside of Pikachu ⁠— that have had the same long-lasting effect of Zapdos. Because the shocking bird could add “Fly” to its arsenal, many young trainers quickly added it to their party and fell in love.

The Legendary Bird also had a starring role in Pokémon The Movie 2000, showing off its thunderous power. Movie star, Elite Four veteran, ranked champion ⁠— what can’t Zapdos do?

Electivire

Electivire’s strengths come from its versatility. The Electabuzz evolution felt like it never really made the ripples its younger cousin did from Generation 1, and with how much it has in its back pocket, it’s a bit of a surprise.

The Electric ‘mon comes armed with Thunderbolt, of course, but can use “Flamethrower,” “Focus Blast,” “Earthquake,” and even “Ice Punch” as well. Talk about varied!

Alolan Golem

Last, but certainly not least, we have Golem. Or, more specifically, Alolan Golem. Where the original “Megaton” Pokemon was an iconic Rock type, its variant in Alola splash in Electricity too, and it’s a perfect match!

Alolan Golem can be the perfect brick wall for your team, with that counter-attack on command without even having to switch. Throw up a “Defense Curl” and get your strength up, before dishing out a finishing blow with “Discharge” or “Stone Edge.”

Plus, anyone saying they don’t love the mustache is lying.