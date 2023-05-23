Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 3: Rewards, bosses, team comps & more

Simulated Universe is one of the core end-game content grind systems in Honkai Star Rail. It is where you can earn Ornaments in addition to materials and other valuable rewards.

However, it is also quite tricky since every stage of the Simulated Universe is filled with difficult enemies and a major boss fight at the end. Even though you can obtain rewards for clearing certain stages within one particular Simulated Universe, defeating the final boss will grant you the full rewards.

Therefore, you need to have optimal knowledge about the best team comps, the recommended Path of Resonance, rewards, and the bosses in order to make your journey through the Simulated Universe easier in the game. Hence, here is our guide to Simulated Universe World 3 which covers all the necessary details so that your end-game grind does not face any roadblocks along the way.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 3 boss list

HoYoverse Gepard is the final boss in Simulated Universe World 3

These are the bosses that you will face while trying to tackle Simulated Universe World 3 in Honkai Star Rail:

Voidranger Trampler

Automaton Direwolf

Searing Prowler

Silvermane Lieutenant

Gepard (Final Boss)

Now, most of these bosses have Lightning, Imaginary and Physical shields, hence characters featuring those elements will be vital. The level of the bosses will depend on the chosen Difficulty (I-V) of Simulated Universe World 3.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 3 Rewards

HoYoverse Simulated Universe is the only source of Ornament drops in Honkai Star Rail

Difficulty I

First Time Rewards : 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, Star Rail Pass (2), Herta Bond (2)

: 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, Star Rail Pass (2), Herta Bond (2) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Space Sealing Station (Purple, Blue, Green), Fleet of the Ageless (Purple, Blue, Green), Credit

Difficulty II

First Time Rewards : 200 Trainblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Herta’s Wandering Trek (Gold), The Xianzhou Loufu’s Ambrosial Arbor Vines (Gold)

: 200 Trainblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Herta’s Wandering Trek (Gold), The Xianzhou Loufu’s Ambrosial Arbor Vines (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel Immersion Rewards: 200 Trainblaze EXP, Space Sealing Station (Gold, Purple, Blue), Fleet of the Ageless (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty III

First Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, The Xianzhou Loufu’s Celestial Ark (Gold), The Xianzhou Loufu’s Ambrosial Arbor Vines (Gold)

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, The Xianzhou Loufu’s Celestial Ark (Gold), The Xianzhou Loufu’s Ambrosial Arbor Vines (Gold) Extra Rewards : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trainblaze EXP, Space Sealing Station (Gold, Purple, Blue), Fleet of the Ageless (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty IV

First Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Herta’s Space Station (Gold), Herta’s Wandering Trek (Gold)

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Herta’s Space Station (Gold), Herta’s Wandering Trek (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trainblaze EXP, Space Sealing Station (Gold, Purple, Blue), Fleet of the Ageless (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty V

First Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, The Xianzhou Loufu’s Celestial Ark (Gold), The Xianzhou Loufu’s Ambrosial Arbor Vines (Gold)

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, The Xianzhou Loufu’s Celestial Ark (Gold), The Xianzhou Loufu’s Ambrosial Arbor Vines (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trainblaze EXP, Space Sealing Station (Gold, Purple), Fleet of the Ageless (Gold, Purple), Credit

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 3 Best Team Comp

HoYoverse Seele is one of the best characters to run in Simulated Universe World 3

Team 1: Seele, Natasha, Welt, Gepard

This is probably the best team to go with in Simulated Universe World 3. Seele is a very strong DPS and her raw damage can outperform against any shield in the entire game. Natasha is the premier healer and cleanser while Gepard is the primary shielder.

Welt in this team functions as the shield breaker as there are several Imaginary enemies in World 3.

Team 2: Clara, March 7th, Natasha, Serval

This is another really powerful team consisting of the coveted Clara and March 7th combo. Clara’s counter-attack is extremely powerful and comes in clutch against the final boss, Gepard. March 7th is required as she can put the shield on Clara which in turn taunts enemies to attack the latter and trigger the counters.

Aside from that, the enemy shields in World 3 are weak to Physical, which makes Clara invaluable. Natasha will help to cleanse Clara as there are several enemies that can inflict status effects. Lastly, Serval is the secondary shield breaker as the enemies are weak to Lightning alongside Imaginary and Physical.

Team 3: Sushang, Welt, Natasha, Fire Trailblazer

This team is also very powerful as Sushang and Welt can melt through the enemy shields which are weak to Physical and Imaginary. Apart from that, Sushang’s Advanced Action and Welt’s ability to imprison enemies will make sure that the latter does not get a chance to launch attacks for several turns in a row.

Natasha will protect Sushang and it is necessary as the latter is quite weak physically. Lastly, Fire Trailblazer will function as the primary tank offering shields to the team and blocking enemy attacks.

Best Path of Resonance for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 3

HoYoverse Path of Preservation makes Simulated Universe World 3 very easy

The best Path of Resonance you can choose for World 3 is Preservation. This path offers the following permanent buffs:

Increases the maximum DMG that can be absorbed by character shields by 10%

Increases the chance of appearance for Blessings of Preservation

The benefit of using this path is that the shields from Fire Trailblazer or Gepard (player version) will become indestructible. Apart from that, the ultimate attack from Path of Resonance deals a lot of damage to the enemies as well.

Lastly, there are two particular blessings in the Preservation Path where the enemy is hit by Quake damage when the player attacks the enemy or vice versa. These Blessings are called Divine Construct: Resonance Transfer and Divine Construct: Metastatic Field. The Quake Damage output is dependent on the strength of your shield.

These two blessings are invaluable as the enemy will practically finish itself off without the player even lifting a finger. The boss version of Gepard has several strong attacks and he has the potential to one-shot a character.

The Quake Damage blessings ensure that whenever Gepard attacks he takes a lot of damage in return. This in turn makes the boss fight extremely easy.

Hence, this completes our guide for Honkai Star Rail’s Simulated Universe World 3. If you found this guide informative, then please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

