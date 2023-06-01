Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 4: Rewards, Bosses, Team Comps, and More

Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail is one of the two major end-game content alongside Forgotten Halls. It’s the place where you’ll look to farm your Planar Ornaments in addition to ascension materials for your characters and Stellar Jade.

Simulated Universe has several levels within the game and World 4 can be considered as one of the hardest. The final boss in World 4 has the ability to one-shot your character and you need to be at least on par with the level requirement to clear it.

However, if you are willing to farm Planar Ornaments for Welt or Tingyun then World 4 is your go-to option. So, here is our detailed guide for Simulated Universe World 4 to ensure that your end-game farming doesn’t suffer any roadblocks.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 4 Boss List

HoYoverse Svarog is the final boss you will fight in World 4

The bosses you’ll face in Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 4 are below:

Decaying Shadow

Automaton Grizzly

Frigid Prowler

Stormbringer

Svarog (Final Boss)

The bosses in Simulated Universe World 4 are weak to Lightning, Wind, and Fire. The level of the bosses will change depending on the difficulty level (I-V) that you choose to proceed with.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 4 Rewards

HoYoverse Simulated Universe has some really good Ornaments for Tingyun

Difficulty 1

First-Time Rewards : 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, Herta Bond (2), Herta (1)

: 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, Herta Bond (2), Herta (1) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (Purple, Blue, Green), Sprightly Vonwacq (Purple, Blue, Green), Credit

Difficulty II

First-Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Talia’s Exposed Electric Wire (Gold), Vonwacq’s Islandic Coast (Gold)

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Talia’s Exposed Electric Wire (Gold), Vonwacq’s Islandic Coast (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (Purple, Blue), Sprightly Vonwacq (Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty III

First-Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Vonwacq’s Island of Birth (Gold), Vonwacq’s Islandic Coast (Gold)

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Vonwacq’s Island of Birth (Gold), Vonwacq’s Islandic Coast (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (Gold, Purple, Blue), Sprightly Vonwacq (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty IV

First-Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Talia’s Nailscrap Town, Talia’s Exposed Electric Wire

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Talia’s Nailscrap Town, Talia’s Exposed Electric Wire Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (Gold, Purple, Blue), Sprightly Vonwacq (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty V

First-Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Vonwacq’s Island of Birth (Gold), Vonwacq’s Islandic Coast (Gold)

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Vonwacq’s Island of Birth (Gold), Vonwacq’s Islandic Coast (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (Gold, Purple), Sprightly Vonwacq (Gold, Purple), Credit

Honkai Simulated Universe World 4 Best Team Comp

HoYoverse Asta is the best character to use in Simulated Universe World 4

Team 1: Seele, Fire Trailblazer, Asta, Natasha

This is arguably one of the best teams to go for in Honkai Simulated Universe World 4. This is because, Svarog has a Fire shield and unless you destroy it as fast as possible, he can one-shot you. Asta is probably the best Fire Shield breaker in the entire game.

She also provides good buffs for Seele who is definitely the best DPS in the game. Fire Trailblazer provides shields and can also help with shield breaking.

Team 2: Seele, Fire Trailblazer, Sampo, Natasha

This team functions very similarly to the first one, except Asta is replaced by Sampo. Svarog is also weak to Wind and Sampo is the best shield breaker in that category. As always, Seele will be the primary DPS and Natasha functions as the primary healer.

There are several enemies who can stack debuffs in World 4, which makes Natasha extremely valuable.

Best Path of Resonance for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 4

HoYoverse The Hunt is the best Path of Resonance to choose from in Honkai Star Rail

The best Path of Resonance to go for in Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 4 is The Hunt. The buffs that you obtain from The Hunt are as follows:

Character SPD is increased by 6%

Increases the chance of Blessing of The Hunt to appear more often

The reason why Hunt is so powerful is because the bosses in World 4 usually spawn a lot of smaller enemies. This Path helps to clear those very quickly, thereby leaving the boss exposed.

Apart from that, most of the bosses in World 4 have Wind shields and The Hunt helps to break them almost instantly. Lastly, the Svarog boss spawns a hand-like machine during his final phase.

This hand-like unit will detain one of your characters and one-shot them if you do not break its shields in time. The Hunt not only breaks the shields, but it also destroys those hand-like units very quickly.

Lastly, remember to get more than one Resonance card for The Hunt in World 4. The first resonance card unlocks the skill, but the second one will provide you with the option to use The Hunt multiple times in a single battle.

Hence this concludes our guide for Simulated Universe World 4. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

