Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 7: Rewards, Bosses, Team Comps, and more
Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 7 was released alongside the version 1.2 update. This is a brand new addition and here is a guide on the bosses, team comps, and everything you need to clear it.
Simulated Universe is the primary source of Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail. Therefore, farming is not an option in the game but a necessity if you are looking for end-game loot.
As it happens, every Simulated Universe is more difficult than the previous one. As a result, it leads to a lot of confusion on what kind of party to go with that will make your experience easier. The same can be said about Simulated Universe World 7 as well which is definitely the hardest so far.
Therefore, a guide to this brand-new Simulated Universe has presented in the next few sections.
Contents
- Simulated Universe World 7 Boss
- Rewards
- Best team comps for Simulated Universe World 7
- Best Path of Resonance
Simulated Universe World 7 Boss
Simulated Universe World 7 has a brand new boss called Abundant Ebon Deer. This boss is weak to Fire, Ice, and Quantum. The boss also periodically spawns two Twigs that can deal Wind damage.
Apart from that, the Abundant Ebon Deer can buff itself up with massive DEF. In such cases, you need to reduce its DEF before launching an attack.
Simulated Universe World 7 Rewards
World 7: Difficulty I
- First Time Clearance: 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, 2 x Herta Bond, 1 x Herta
- Extra Drops: Credits, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel
- Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Rutilant Arena (Gold, Purple, Blue), Broken Keel (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credits
World 7: Difficulty II
- First Time Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Taikiyan Laser Stadium, Taikiya’s Arklight Race Track
- Extra Drops: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart
- Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Rutilant Arena (Gold, Purple, Blue), Broken Keel (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credits
World 7: Difficulty III
- First Time Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Insumousu’s Whalefall Ship, Insumousu’s Frayed Hawser
- Extra Drops: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart
- Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Rutilant Arena (Gold, Purple, Blue), Broken Keel (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credits
World 7: Difficulty IV
- First Time Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Taikiyan Laser Stadium, Taikiya’s Arklight Race Track
- Extra Drops: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart
- Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Rutilant Arena (Gold, Purple), Broken Keel (Gold, Purple), Credits
Best Team Comps for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 7
Team 1: Seele, Luocha, Silver Wolf, Asta
This is one of the best teams you can go with for World 7. Since the final boss is weak to Quantum, Seele can burst it down very easily. Luocha can help remove the DEF buff while also healing teammates. Apart from that Silver Wolf and Asta can help debuff the enemy and buff the allies respectively.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Team 2: Yanqing, Luocha, Bronya, Asta
This is another really good team and performs very similar to Team 1. The final boss is weak to Ice, which makes Yanqing a very good pick. Bronya replaces Silver Wolf here to further enhance Yanqing’s damage. If you lack Luocha, you can also bring Pela to reduce the DEF of the boss.
In such a situation, you need to replac Asta with a healer, preferably Bailu.
Best Path of Resonance for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 7
The best Path of Resonance to go for in Honkai Star Rail is The Hunt. This is because there are several enemies that can spawn a lot of additionals. In such cases, Hunt can help clear out the smaller enemies.
Apart from that, in the final boss, the small twigs that spawn can be destroyed easily by The Hunt. Ideally, you would want to obtain The Hunt Resonance twice so that you can use the ability multiple times during a fight.
This concludes our guide for Simulated Universe World 7. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level