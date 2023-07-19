Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 7: Rewards, Bosses, Team Comps, and more

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 7 was released alongside the version 1.2 update. This is a brand new addition and here is a guide on the bosses, team comps, and everything you need to clear it.

Simulated Universe is the primary source of Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail. Therefore, farming is not an option in the game but a necessity if you are looking for end-game loot.

As it happens, every Simulated Universe is more difficult than the previous one. As a result, it leads to a lot of confusion on what kind of party to go with that will make your experience easier. The same can be said about Simulated Universe World 7 as well which is definitely the hardest so far.

Therefore, a guide to this brand-new Simulated Universe has presented in the next few sections.

Contents

Simulated Universe World 7 Boss

HoYoverse Simulated World 7 has some really powerful bosses

Simulated Universe World 7 has a brand new boss called Abundant Ebon Deer. This boss is weak to Fire, Ice, and Quantum. The boss also periodically spawns two Twigs that can deal Wind damage.

Apart from that, the Abundant Ebon Deer can buff itself up with massive DEF. In such cases, you need to reduce its DEF before launching an attack.

Simulated Universe World 7 Rewards

HoYoverse Simulated Universe World 7 has new Relics as rewards

World 7: Difficulty I

First Time Clearance : 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, 2 x Herta Bond, 1 x Herta

: 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, 2 x Herta Bond, 1 x Herta Extra Drops: Credits, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel

Credits, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Rutilant Arena (Gold, Purple, Blue), Broken Keel (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credits

World 7: Difficulty II

First Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Taikiyan Laser Stadium, Taikiya’s Arklight Race Track

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Taikiyan Laser Stadium, Taikiya’s Arklight Race Track Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Rutilant Arena (Gold, Purple, Blue), Broken Keel (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credits

World 7: Difficulty III

First Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Insumousu’s Whalefall Ship, Insumousu’s Frayed Hawser

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Insumousu’s Whalefall Ship, Insumousu’s Frayed Hawser Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Rutilant Arena (Gold, Purple, Blue), Broken Keel (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credits

World 7: Difficulty IV

First Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Taikiyan Laser Stadium, Taikiya’s Arklight Race Track

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Taikiyan Laser Stadium, Taikiya’s Arklight Race Track Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Rutilant Arena (Gold, Purple), Broken Keel (Gold, Purple), Credits

Best Team Comps for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 7

HoYoverse Seele is a must-use in Simulated Universe World 7

Team 1: Seele, Luocha, Silver Wolf, Asta

This is one of the best teams you can go with for World 7. Since the final boss is weak to Quantum, Seele can burst it down very easily. Luocha can help remove the DEF buff while also healing teammates. Apart from that Silver Wolf and Asta can help debuff the enemy and buff the allies respectively.

Team 2: Yanqing, Luocha, Bronya, Asta

This is another really good team and performs very similar to Team 1. The final boss is weak to Ice, which makes Yanqing a very good pick. Bronya replaces Silver Wolf here to further enhance Yanqing’s damage. If you lack Luocha, you can also bring Pela to reduce the DEF of the boss.

In such a situation, you need to replac Asta with a healer, preferably Bailu.

Best Path of Resonance for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 7

HoYoverse The Hunt is the best Path of Resonance for Simulated Universe World 7

The best Path of Resonance to go for in Honkai Star Rail is The Hunt. This is because there are several enemies that can spawn a lot of additionals. In such cases, Hunt can help clear out the smaller enemies.

Apart from that, in the final boss, the small twigs that spawn can be destroyed easily by The Hunt. Ideally, you would want to obtain The Hunt Resonance twice so that you can use the ability multiple times during a fight.

This concludes our guide for Simulated Universe World 7. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

