Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5: Rewards, bosses, team comps, and more

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5 is one of the most difficult content available for players to attempt in the game. Even though the rewards are really good, the content in itself takes a lot of patience and good builds from players to clear.

Simulated Universe World 5 in Honkai Star Rail is probably one of the hardest ones to clear among all. This is because it is filled with some really difficult bosses alongside Kafka who brings forth a lot of restrictions to what you can do.

However, even though it is difficult, it is not impossible. Here is our guide to Simulated Universe World 5 in Honkai Star Rail which will definitely make clearing the content a lot easier for you.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5 boss list

HoYoverse Kafka is a really difficult boss in World 5

The bosses that you will encounter in Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5 are as follows:

Voidranger (Trampler)

Guardian Shadow

Blaze Out of Space

Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter

Stellaron Hunter: Kafka

Most of the enemies in Simulated Universe World 5 have Imaginary and Wind shields, with the latter being the most common. Therefore, you are recommended to bring at least one character capable of breaking Wind shields as fast as possible.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5 Rewards

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5 has some really good rewards

Difficulty I

First Time Rewards : 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, Star Rail Pass (2), Herta Bond (2)

: 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, Star Rail Pass (2), Herta Bond (2) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise (Gold, Purple, Blue), Celestial Differentiator (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty II

First Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Planet Screwllum’s Mechanical Sun (Gold), Planet Screwllum’s Ring System (Gold)

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Planet Screwllum’s Mechanical Sun (Gold), Planet Screwllum’s Ring System (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise (Gold, Purple, Blue), Celestial Differentiator (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty III

First Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, The IPC’s Mega HQ (Gold), The IPC’s Trade Route (Gold)

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, The IPC’s Mega HQ (Gold), The IPC’s Trade Route (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise (Gold, Purple, Blue), Celestial Differentiator (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty IV

First Time Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Planet Screwllum’s Mechanical Sun (Gold), Planet Screwllum’s Ring System (Gold)

200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Planet Screwllum’s Mechanical Sun (Gold), Planet Screwllum’s Ring System (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise (Gold, Purple), Celestial Differentiator (Gold, Purple), Credit

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5 Best Team Comp

HoYoverse Dan Heng is one of the best characters in Simulated Universe World 5

Team 1: Dan Heng, Fire Trailblazer, Natasha, Welt

This is one of the best teams to use in Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5. This is because Dan Heng can deal with the Wind shields and function as the primary DPS. Welt, on the other hand, can help break Imaginary shields and imprison enemies.

Team 2: Seele, Sambo, Fire Trailblazer, Natasha

In this team, Sampo is the hero as he can break the Wind shields with ease. Ideally, you do not want to bring Seele to World 5. She cannot do shield damage here which limits her viability.

However, Sampo can break shields so effectively that Selee is able to deal raw damage with ease.

Best Path of Resonance for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 5

HoYoverse The Abundance is the best Path to choose in Simulated Universe World 5

The best Path of Resonance for Simulated Universe World 5 is The Abundance. The buffs obtained from this path are as follows:

Increases the character’s HP recovery by 10%

Increases the chance for a Blessing of Abundance to appear more frequently

The reason why this path is so valuable here is two folds. Firstly, the Kafka boss fight stacks several debuffs which need to be cleansed. The Abundance has a Resonance where it helps cleanse all debuffs.

Secondly, it heals all allies to full health every time it is used. This helps to keep the entire team functional throughout World 5. Apart from that, there is a Resonance in this path where simply using this R ability once in a fight puts the same in the command order.

This means that after the end of your turn, you will get healed and cleansed over and over without pressing the R ability. This Resonance is very powerful and is a must-use in this World.

Hence, this concludes our guide for Simulated Universe World 5. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

