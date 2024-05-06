GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Imaginary Trailblazer: Ascension and Trace level-up material

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

Are you looking to level up your Imaginary Trailblazer and deploy them as your primary Harmony unit? Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need.

Imaginary Trailblazer is set for release in Honkai Star Rail version update 2.2. You will unlock this ability as part of the main story quest, similar to how it was with the Fire Trailblazer in Jarilo VI.

Since the Imaginary Trailblazer is a Harmony unit, you will find lots of utility for them, with Toughness Reduction being one of the biggest. This alone makes the Imaginary Trailblazer worth investing in irrespective of how many Harmony units you have.

If you are looking to build them, here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need to farm.

Contents

Imaginary Trailblazer Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Ascension materials you need for Imaginary Trailblazer are Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, Conqueror’s Will, and Enigmatic Ectostella. The materials you need across each level are as follows:

Ascension MaterialsCreditsMaterialsRewards
13200Thief’s Instinct x41 x Star Rail Pass
26400Thief’s Instinct x8
312800Usurper’s Scheme x5Enigmatic Ectostella x41 x Star Rail Pass
432000Usurper’s Scheme x8Enigmatic Ectostella x6
564000Conqueror’s Will x5Enigmatic Ectostella x81 x Star Rail Pass
6128000Conqueror’s Will x7Enigmatic Ectostella x10

The total number of materials you need to ascend her are:

  • Thief’s Instinct x12
  • Usurper’s Scheme x13
  • Conqueror’s Will x12
  • Enigmatic Ectostella x28

Where to farm Imaginary Trailblazer Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Thief’s Instinct and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Antimatter Legion is a necessary enemy to farm for Imaginary Trailblazer

This material is dropped by the Antimatter Legion found in Herta’s Space Station. You can locate the enemy from the Material Synthesis tab. Once you navigate to that tab from the main menu, locate this material and click on it.

This will open up a menu with the Antimatter Legion being the first one. Click on the enemy and the game will automatically locate the enemies for you. You can also farm this material from Daily Assignments and through Golden Calyx completions.

Enigmatic Ectostella

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Enigmatic Ectostella is a rare item in Honkai Star Rail

Enigmatic Ectostella is a rare material in Honkai Star Rail that cannot be farmed. You will receive it as a reward for completing Trailblaze story quests and level-up rewards from PomPom.

Imaginary Trailblazer Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials for Imaginary Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail are Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, Conqueror’s Will, Firmament Note, Celestial Section, Heavenly Melody, and Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster.

The total number of materials you need is as follows:

  • Thief’s Instinct x28
  • Usurper’s Scheme x42
  • Conqueror’s Will x42
  • Firmament Note x12
  • Celestial Section x54
  • Heavenly Melody x105
  • Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x8

Where to farm Imaginary Trailblazer Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

Firmament Note and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Firmament Note is a key item for Harmony units

Firmament Note and its upgrades can be farmed from the Crimson Calyx Bud of Harmony in The Reverie. This can be found in the Dreamscape in Penacony.

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Borehole Planet’s Old Crater can be found in Seclusion Zone

This material is a drop from the Echo of War Borehole Planet’s Old Crater. This boss is unlocked as part of Ruan Mei‘s story quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Tracks of Destiny

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Tracks of Destiny is a rare item in Honkai Star Rail

Tracks of Destiny is a rare item that cannot be directly farmed. You receive it as a reward from Events, Silumated Universe, Embers Exchange, Starlight Exchange, and the Battlepass.

