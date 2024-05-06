Honkai Star Rail Imaginary Trailblazer: Ascension and Trace level-up material

Are you looking to level up your Imaginary Trailblazer and deploy them as your primary Harmony unit? Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need.

Imaginary Trailblazer is set for release in Honkai Star Rail version update 2.2. You will unlock this ability as part of the main story quest, similar to how it was with the Fire Trailblazer in Jarilo VI.

Since the Imaginary Trailblazer is a Harmony unit, you will find lots of utility for them, with Toughness Reduction being one of the biggest. This alone makes the Imaginary Trailblazer worth investing in irrespective of how many Harmony units you have.

If you are looking to build them, here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need to farm.

Imaginary Trailblazer Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Ascension materials you need for Imaginary Trailblazer are Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, Conqueror’s Will, and Enigmatic Ectostella. The materials you need across each level are as follows:

Ascension Materials Credits Materials Rewards 1 3200 Thief’s Instinct x4 1 x Star Rail Pass 2 6400 Thief’s Instinct x8 3 12800 Usurper’s Scheme x5 Enigmatic Ectostella x4 1 x Star Rail Pass 4 32000 Usurper’s Scheme x8 Enigmatic Ectostella x6 5 64000 Conqueror’s Will x5 Enigmatic Ectostella x8 1 x Star Rail Pass 6 128000 Conqueror’s Will x7 Enigmatic Ectostella x10

The total number of materials you need to ascend her are:

Thief’s Instinct x12

Usurper’s Scheme x13

Conqueror’s Will x12

Enigmatic Ectostella x28

Where to farm Imaginary Trailblazer Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Thief’s Instinct and its upgrades

HoYoverse Antimatter Legion is a necessary enemy to farm for Imaginary Trailblazer

This material is dropped by the Antimatter Legion found in Herta’s Space Station. You can locate the enemy from the Material Synthesis tab. Once you navigate to that tab from the main menu, locate this material and click on it.

This will open up a menu with the Antimatter Legion being the first one. Click on the enemy and the game will automatically locate the enemies for you. You can also farm this material from Daily Assignments and through Golden Calyx completions.

Enigmatic Ectostella

HoYoverse Enigmatic Ectostella is a rare item in Honkai Star Rail

Enigmatic Ectostella is a rare material in Honkai Star Rail that cannot be farmed. You will receive it as a reward for completing Trailblaze story quests and level-up rewards from PomPom.

Imaginary Trailblazer Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials for Imaginary Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail are Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, Conqueror’s Will, Firmament Note, Celestial Section, Heavenly Melody, and Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster.

The total number of materials you need is as follows:

Thief’s Instinct x28

Usurper’s Scheme x42

Conqueror’s Will x42

Firmament Note x12

Celestial Section x54

Heavenly Melody x105

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

Where to farm Imaginary Trailblazer Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

Firmament Note and its upgrades

HoYoverse Firmament Note is a key item for Harmony units

Firmament Note and its upgrades can be farmed from the Crimson Calyx Bud of Harmony in The Reverie. This can be found in the Dreamscape in Penacony.

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

HoYoverse Borehole Planet’s Old Crater can be found in Seclusion Zone

This material is a drop from the Echo of War Borehole Planet’s Old Crater. This boss is unlocked as part of Ruan Mei‘s story quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Tracks of Destiny

HoYoverse Tracks of Destiny is a rare item in Honkai Star Rail

Tracks of Destiny is a rare item that cannot be directly farmed. You receive it as a reward from Events, Silumated Universe, Embers Exchange, Starlight Exchange, and the Battlepass.

