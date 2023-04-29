How to unlock the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

After progressing to a certain point in the main story, Honkai Star Rail players can swap their Trailblazer’s element to Fire. Here’s how to unlock the Fire Trailblazer. Main story spoilers ahead.

The Trailblazer functions as the main character of the story of Honkai Star Rail, and a player character that progressively gets stronger and stronger as the player makes their way through the lengthy main story.

And, while most players will surely nab some Eidolons for their Trailblazer as they progress, there’s much more to unlock than minor bonuses for their main kit.

Once players put enough time in to get through Jarilo VI’s main story, they’ll get access to the Fire Trailblazer. This doesn’t just change the element of their current abilities to fire, either; players gain access to a new set of abilities that make the Trailblazer a full-on tank.

Honkai Star Rail how to unlock Fire Trailblazer

Fortunately, unlocking the Fire Trailblazer doesn’t require the element of luck that other 5-star characters from the Warp do. Every player unlocks them the same way, and it’s by getting through Jarilo VI’s main storyline. The Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is unlocked during the final battle against Cocolia that concludes the story for that world and lets the player progress to the next stage of the story.

That said, this takes a while. Players will have to commit several hours worth of playtime to get through all the quests required, so strap in and hunker down if you’re looking to add a Fire-based tank to your party.

Here’s what to expect out of Honkai Star Rail’s Fire Trailblazer.

Putting the Fire Trailblazer in your party gives you access to a Taunt ability, allowing players to draw aggro from enemies and keep squishier characters from catching strays. There are other tank characters like Clara who have a higher chance of being hit, but having a taunt that guarantees your Trailblazer will be taking hits is incredibly valuable.

The Trailblazer’s ultimate turns into an AoE firestrike, and their basic attack charges up the more they get hit via stacks of Magma Will. Sure, the Fire Trailblazer is meant to be a tank, but the class also has some decent damage dealing capabilities.

All that said, the player will have to level through an entirely different set of Eidolons and Traces and spec into an entirely different light cone. The Fire Trailblazer might as well be an entirely different character.

There you have it, a guide on how to get your hands on the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail. Check out some of our other guide content below if you’re looking to get through the main story as fast as possible and get your hands on the new and, in some ways, improved Trailblazer.

