All Honkai Star Rail Imaginary characters: Luocha, Welt, more

Honkai Star Rail Imaginary characters are all about delivering devastating attacks and special debuffs that hinder their enemies. Here’s every Imaginary character that has been announced for Honkai Star Rail.

There are only two Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail, with more likely planned to release in future updates. Not much is currently known about these characters, but we do know that their attacks can debuff enemies and alter the battle in extremely useful ways.

This makes them extremely useful when used alongside Lightning, Fire, Ice, Quantum, Wind, and Physical characters. So, if you’re looking to learn about Honkai Star Rail’s Imaginary characters ahead of the game’s official release, then we’ve got a list of them right here.

All Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail

Welt

HoYoverse Welt can delay enemy turns.

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Path: The Nihility

As the former Anti-Entropy Sovereign, Welt is known for his wisdom and knowledge. This is especially true when it comes to the hazards that come with fighting those that dare to pose a threat to Earth. In fact, Welt has saved the planet from annihilation time and time again.

Welt works as a great DPS option for those looking to ramp up their team’s damage, but it’s his ability to delay enemy actions by 32%-44% that makes him such a great choice. After all, being able to stop your enemy from attacking is beneficial to any Honkai Impact team comp.

Luocha

HoYoverse Loucha has great healing abilities.

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path: The Abundance

Luocha is a member of the intergalactic merchant guild and was unfortunately caught in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Stellaron crisis. This hard-working character is known to help those in need with his life-saving healing abilities.

As a 5-star character and a member of The Abundance path, it’s speculated that Luocha will be a strong support. Of course, we’ll likely hear more information about Loucha once Honkai Star Rail is officially released.

So, there you have it, that’s every Imaginary character in Honkai Star Rail. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

