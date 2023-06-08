Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 6: Rewards, Bosses, Team Comps, and more

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe is one of the most difficult pieces of content available within the game. Hence, following a proper guide and having adequate knowledge about the enemies and recommended team comps is essential.

Simulated Universe World 6 is extremely difficult in Honkai Star Rail. This is due to the final boss fight where Cocolia can finish you off with just one combo. Therefore, you need well-built teams that can not only deal a lot of damage, but also stand their ground and tank a few hits.

In fact, even if you are jumping into World 6 while being under leveled, remember to enhance your Relics to their maximum possible level. This will provide you with a fighting chance against the final boss.

Regardless, you need to prepare, and thus here is our guide to Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 6 including the rewards, bosses, team comps, and recommended path of resonance.

Contents

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 6 Boss List

HoYoverse Cocolia is a really difficult boss in World 6

Here is the list of bosses that you will face in Simulated Universe World 6:

Decaying Shadow

Ice Out of Space

Frigid Prowler

Aurumaton Gatekeeper

Cocolia (Final Boss)

Most of the bosses in World 6 are weak to Quantum and Lightning. Therefore, it is recommended you bring characters that fall in the aforementioned categories.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 6 Rewards List

HoYoverse Simulated Universe World 6 is loaded with top tier rewards

Difficulty I

First Time Rewards : 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, Herta Bond (2), Herta (1)

: 600 Trailblaze EXP, 120 Stellar Jade, Herta Bond (2), Herta (1) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Glimmering Core, Usurper’s Scheme, Silvermane Insignia, Ancient Spindle, Immortal Aeroblossom, Artifex’s Cogwheel Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Belebog of the Architect (Gold, Purple, Blue), Inert Salsotto (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty II

First Time Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Salsotto’s Moving City (Gold), Salsotto’s Terminator Line (Gold)

200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Salsotto’s Moving City (Gold), Salsotto’s Terminator Line (Gold) Extra Drops : Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Belebog of the Architect (Gold, Purple, Blue), Inert Salsotto (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty III

First Time Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Belebog’s Fortress of Preservation (Gold), Belebog’s Iron Defense (Gold)

200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Belebog’s Fortress of Preservation (Gold), Belebog’s Iron Defense (Gold) Extra Drops: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Belebog of the Architect (Gold, Purple, Blue), Inert Salsotto (Gold, Purple, Blue), Credit

Difficulty IV

First Time Rewards : 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Salsotto’s Moving City (Gold), Salsotto’s Terminator Line (Gold)

: 200 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, Salsotto’s Moving City (Gold), Salsotto’s Terminator Line (Gold) Extra Drops: Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart

Credit, Lost Lightdust, Squirming Core, Conqueror’s Will, Silvermane Medal, Ancient Engine, Immortal Lumintwig, Artifex’s Gyreheart Immersion Rewards: 200 Trailblaze EXP, Belebog of the Architect (Gold, Purple), Inert Salsotto (Gold, Purple), Credit

Best Team Comp for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 6

HoYoverse Seele and Silver Wolf are top tier characters that will carry you through World 6

Team 1: Seele, Gepard, Silver Wolf, and Natasha

Simulated Universe World 6 is filled with enemies weak to Quantum, so Seele and Silver Wolf function tremendously well. However, if there is no Quantum then Silver Wolf can inflict that status, which allows Seele to deal damage regardless.

Team 2: Seele, Fire Trailblazer, Natasha, Asta

This is also a really good team, since World 6 enemies are weak to both Fire and Quantum. Asta is the best Fire shield breaker in the game, making her a really good choice. She can also buff the team, which further increases the overall damage output.

Natasha and Fire Trailblazer will provide shields to the entire party.

Best Path of Resonance for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 6

HoYoverse The Preservation is the best Path of Resonance for World 6

Honkai Star Rail World 6 is also about survivability, so the best Path of Resonance to select here is The Preservation. The buffs obtained from this Path are as follows:

Maximum Damage absorption of shields is enhanced by 10%

Blessing of Preservation appears with increased count

The reason why Preservation is so good is that there is Blessing that deals Quake DMG whenever an enemy attacks an ally protected by a shield. Since Cocolia deals a lot of damage, the Quake DMG which gets reflected onto Cocolia destroys her in the fight.

However, you can also go with The Abundance if you feel healing is a problem in the fight. Regardless of the Path of Resonance, remember to try to get three Resonance cards for maximum efficiency.

Hence, that completes our guide for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 6. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

