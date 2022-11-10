Genshin Impact Version 3.4 details: Release date window, character banners, more

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have begun to appear online, giving Travelers new details about the upcoming character banners, map updates, and other new content. Here’s everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.4.

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update may be a way off, but that hasn’t stopped leakers from shedding the light on the game’s upcoming update. Currently, Travelers are enjoying the content added as part of the 3.2 update, with the Nahida banner being the main draw.

However, the 3.4 update will also include a number of exciting additions. This is especially true given that the Lisa and Ayaka skin are rumored to make their first appearance in this update.

So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to Genshin Impact in Version 3.4, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Is there a Genshin Impact 3.4 release date?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. However, with the 3.3 update releasing on December 7, 2022, we can expect the 3.4 update to release sometime around January.

Of course, this is just speculation based on the game’s current release schedule. We’ll be sure to update this section once more details are revealed.

Genshin Impact 3.4 banners

HoYoverse Alhaitham could make his long-awaited debut in 3.4.

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, SaveYourPrimos, the Genshin Impact 3.4 banners will see the release of Alhaitham. This upcoming 5-star character is seen wielding a sword, Xiphos’ Moonlight, and wields a Dendro Vision.

While information surrounding this mysterious character’s abilities remains scarce, we do know that he believes “gods and humans should have an equal status in Teyvat, and they should be helping each other.”

He is also rumored to be joined by Yaoyao, a 4-star Dendro character who works as Ganyu’s assistant. The leaker also notes that Shenhe, Hu Tao, and Ayaka will all receive rerun banners in 3.4.

Of course, like all leaks, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this is likely exciting news for any Travelers that have been waiting for Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and the three rerun characters.

Ayaka skin and Lisa skin

HoYoverse Ayaka was seen wearing traditional robes in her PV.

Genshin Impact leaker, Uncle DD has stated that both Ayaka and Lisa will be the next characters to receive their own skins. The leaker explains that Ayaka will have her very own “school uniform” themed skin and that it is a little bit “homely”.

Quite how this skin will look remains to be seen, but the “school uniform” mentioned by the leaker could relate to Ayaka’s dojo training uniform, which she famously wore in her debut trailer.

Meanwhile, the 4-star character Lisa is rumored to receive her very own “Sumeru style” cosmetic. This leak is certainly plausible as the masterful mage was “deemed by Sumeru Akademiya to be their most distinguished graduate in the past two centuries.”

We’ll likely hear more information about their price and how you unlock them in the coming months.

New Sumeru map update

The main POI of the 3.4 update is the Sandstorm, which is separated into three layers/subregions. BLANK notes that Travelers will be able to explore both the Inner, Middle, and Outer sections of the Sandstorm.

While no images have given us a detailed look at this new area, BLANK has highlighted that the following areas can be explored:

Gurabad City

Eremite Black Market Camp (Accessible through a fissure)

Sand Ruins

Sandworm Boss Cave

Aranara Cave

King Deshret Cave

God of Wisdom Cave

Kusanali Cave

The Scarlet King’s Cup Cave (Boss Battle Arena – most likely tied to a World Quest)

Eternal Oasis

Ruin Golems

Grass Dragon Cave

There’s also the addition of a new World Boss – the deadly Sandworm that inhabits the desert region. Travelers will be able to battle this monolithic creature by entering the Sandworm Boss Cave.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

