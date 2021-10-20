Everything we know about Yaoyao in Genshin Impact: abilities, release date

Yaoyao is an adorable character that could be coming to Genshin Impact soon ⁠— if leaks and speculation are to be believed. Here’s what we know about the potential four-star character, including leaked abilities and a rumored release date.

Yaoyao is widely speculated to be one of Genshin Impact’s first-ever Dendro characters ⁠— from almost the moment the Liyue region launched in the game.

There’s plenty of voice lines from Genshin Impact’s main cast about Yaoyao too, only further fueling rumors she could be released very soon.

Here’s what we know about Yaoyao in Genshin Impact, including leaked abilities and a rumored release date.

Yaoyao release date in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao doesn’t have a set release date yet in Genshin Impact. However, there are two key updates that could change that.

With leaks pointing towards an early Dendro release on update 2.4, Yaoyao could be one of the first characters added using the element. Sumeru is also expected to launch in update 3.0, further expanding on the Dendro cohort.

For now though, keep your eyes peeled in early 2022 for any Yaoyao release date news.

Yaoyao abilities in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao could be one of Genshin Impact’s first Dendro characters, with the character sporting the plant-based vision in her in-game model.

Her abilities, however, remain relatively unclear. There’s no datamines or leaks in this department just yet, but if she does use Dendro, she will be able to manipulate the battlefield like no one else (yet) in Genshin.

Yaoyao weapon in Genshin Impact

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but there is a lot of speculation around Yaoyao being a Polearm user.

This draws on a bit of conjecture about Yaoyao’s upbringing alongside Xiangling and tutelage under Madame Ping. Having both learned from the master chef, Yaoyao will likely follow Xiangling in being a Polearm user too.

Yaoyao story in Genshin Impact

We know a bit about Yaoyao through the Genshin Impact main story. She is a former chef who gave up life in the kitchen to become an assistant for Ganyu instead ⁠— well, the Adepti does say she was only told to “keep an eye on [Yaoyao]”.

Advertisement

She wanders around Liyue Harbor, having made friends with Beidou ⁠— often jumping onto her ship to play once it comes in to dock. As we mentioned earlier, she was also taught by Madame Ping alongside Xiangling, and is quite the good cook.

We will update this piece as more Yaoyao leaks become available in Genshin Impact.