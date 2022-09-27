Genshin Impact Lisa skin: Leaks & everything we know

A Genshin Impact Lisa skin could be released in the near future, so here’s everything we know about the masterful mage’s leaked Sumeru cosmetic.

While Travelers are currently waiting for the Genshin Impact 3.1 update to launch, many leakers are currently uncovering new details surrounding future patches. Not only have these leaks uncovered upcoming Genshin Impact character banners and reruns, but there’s also information about a new Lisa skin.

If the leaks are to be believed, the Mondstadt librarian could be the next Genshin Impact character to receive her very own cosmetic. So, without further ado, here are all the details we currently have surrounding the game’s upcoming Lisa skin.

Genshin Impact Lisa skin leak

HoYoverse A Genshin Impact Lisa skin could be released in the future.

According to reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Uncle DD, the next character to receive a skin will be Lisa – the Head librarian of the Knights of Favonius. The leaker notes that Lisa will receive her very own “Sumeru style” cosmetic.

This leak is certainly plausible as the masterful mage was “deemed by Sumeru Akademiya to be their most distinguished graduate in the past two centuries.” As result, it makes sense that the developers would release a Sumeru-themed skin for her.

Currently, there have been no in-game leaks or drawings of how Lisa will look, but we expect to see an early glimpse in the future.

Is there a Genshin Impact Lisa skin release date?

HoYoverse Lisa is a 4-star Electro character that is known for her powerful AoE spells.

There is currently no official Lisa skin release date, nor are there any leaks that suggest when it could arrive. However, with the Genshin Impact anniversary event taking place on September 28, 2022 – it’s likely that the rumored cosmetic could arrive a few months after.

In fact, HoYoverse may reveal Lisa’s skin during next year’s Lantern Rite Festival. This event celebrates Chinese New Year and has previously involved various in-game events and rewards for Travelers to unlock.

With the release of Sumeru, HoYoverse could also host a celebration event in the new desert region instead. The developers will likely reveal more information about Lisa’s skin in the months to come.

How to get Genshin Impact Lisa skin

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact Lisa skin will likely follow similar 4-star unlock requirements.

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal how you can get the upcoming Lisa skin, it will likely follow a similar pattern to the game’s previous Fischl skin. During the event, Fischl’s “Ein Immernachtstraumz” skin was available for free to claim by completing requirements in the Resonating Visions event.

This means the upcoming Lisa skin will likely be obtainable by completing certain quests in an upcoming event. It’s also important to note that Travelers now have to spend 1680 Genesis Crystals to unlock Fischl’s skin, so if players don’t unlock the Lisa skin during the event, then they’ll need to cough up some crystals.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Lisa skin. We’ll be updating this piece whenever we hear any more information, so make sure you check back regularly. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

