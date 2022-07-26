Al Haitham in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

James Busby . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Al Haitham is an upcoming Genshin Impact character that will be released in the Sumeru region update. Here’s everything you need to know about his release date, abilities, and story.

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update is on the horizon, which means Travelers will soon be able to explore the game’s Sumeru region and unlock new characters. One of the new upcoming units is Al Haitham – a mysterious man who plays an important role in the region’s affairs.

While information is rather scarce on Al Haitham, a number of Genshin Impact leaks have already begun to pour in. So, if you wish to know more about Al Haitham and begin saving your Primogems for this new character, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Is there an Al Haitham release date?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Al Haitham. As of writing, Al Haitham is rumored to release later in the 3.0 update. In fact, one reliable leaker has stated that Travelers could see him in 3.4.

It’s important to note that Genshin Impact’s Sumeru region update will add a lot of new characters, so you’ll need to save those Primogems if you wish to unlock them all. For a full rundown of each new unit, be sure to check out our Sumeru character hub.

Al Haitham abilities in Genshin Impact

Information on Al Haitham’s abilities remains rather scarce, it is currently speculated that he’ll command a Dendro Vision. This would certainly make sense, given Sumeru’s affiliation with this nature-based element.

This would mean he’d join the likes of Collei and Tighnari, two Dendro characters that will be available in the upcoming update. Al Haitham is also rumored to wield a Sword, but like most leaks, these should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Al Haitham story in Genshin Impact

According to one Genshin Impact leaker, Al Haitham is incredibly important to the Sumeru region and will appear in a teaser in 2.8. He also believes that “gods and humans should have an equal status in Teyvat, and they should be helping each other.”

Quite what Al Haitham’s story quest will entail remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like he will take a leading role within Genshin Impact’s Sumeru saga.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about Al Haitham in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Best Genshin Impact characters: Ranked tier list | How to get Mora | How to get free characters | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | Is Genshin Impact on Steam? | Is there a Genshin Impact anime show? | Genshin Impact daily login rewards