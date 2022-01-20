Hu Tao banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Genshin Impact Hu Tao banner rerun will enable players to add the ghost-loving girl to their team comp, so find out when she will return and what 4-star characters will be featured alongside her.

Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao banner has proven incredibly popular amongst travelers looking to increase their team’s damage. This 5-star Pyro character unleashes scorching hot flames, which enables her to melt through even the tankiest enemy’s health bar.

When kitted out with the best Hu Tao build, the ghostly girl can reach some truly dizzying damage numbers. It’s certainly not hard to see why the Fragrance in Thaw is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact.

While the game’s Hu Tao banner rerun was initially released during the Version 2.2 update, many Genshin Impact players will have missed the opportunity to unlock her. Whether you’re looking to C1 your Hu Tao or just wish to add her to your team, then we have all the information you need regarding her possible rerun.

Hu Tao banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for Hu Tao’s banner rerun, but that doesn’t mean she won’t get one. The ghostly girl recently received a rerun in the 2.2 update, which saw the introduction of Thoma to the game.

As the previous Hu Tao banner recently came out, we expect miHoYo won’t give her a dedicated rerun for a while. In fact, there have been no leaks or news to indicate that she will be available in the 2.5 and 2.6 banners.

However, Hu Tao could make an appearance in the Sumeru region update, which is speculated to add Yaoyao – Genshin Impact’s first Dendro character. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear more news, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Hu Tao banner rerun 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

The Hu Tao banner rerun characters have yet to be revealed, but miHoYo will announce which 4-stars will join her as we get closer to her release date. All the previous characters that received a rate up in Hu Tao’s banner can be found below:

Thoma (Pyro)

Diona (Cryo)

Sayu (Anemo)

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Hu Tao banner rerun. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides below for all the latest updates:

