Genshin Impact Yaoyao Ascension materials & Talent Materials list

Yaoyao Ascension materials and Talent Materials can be found across the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact, so our hub has everything you need to know about them.
Yaoyao is the latest Dendro character to join Genshin Impact’s colorful cast and is featured on the Alhaitham banner. In fact, those spending Primgogems on the current Genshin Impact banner will likely unlock her during the 3.4 update.
As Xiangling’s junior disciple and an assistant to Ganyu, Yaoyao certainly knows about the dangers that inhabit Teyvat. However, if you wish to maximize her damage output and Ascend her in the game, you’ll need to gain access to several rare and common materials.
So, without further ado, here’s our Yaoyao Ascension and Talent Material list to ensure you get a head start upon her release.
Yaoyao Ascension Materials
In order to level up and Ascend Yaoyao, you’ll need to fight the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom World Bosses. These monolithic monsters drop Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Nagadus Emerald Fragments, and Nagadus Emerald Chunks — among other rare items.
Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Jueyun Chili (dotted across Liyue) and Slime Condensate (Slimes). Finally, the Quelled Creeper is from the Dendro Hypostasis, so be prepared to fight this Dendro cube a lot.
You can see the full list of Yaoyao Ascension Materials and where to find them in the table below:
|Materials
|Mora Cost
|1
|20,000
|x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver x3 Jueyun Chilix3 Slime Condensate
|2
|40,000
|x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragmentx10 Jueyun Chilix15 Slime Condensate x2 Quelled Creeper
|3
|60,000
|x6 Nagadus Emerald Fragmentx20 Jueyun Chilix12 Slime Secretionsx4 Quelled Creeper
|4
|80,000
|x3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x30 Jueyun Chilix18 Slime Secretionsx8 Quelled Creeper
|5
|100,000
|x6 Nagadus Emerald Chunkx45 Jueyun Chilix12 Slime Concentratex12 Quelled Creeper
|6
|120,000
|x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstonex60 Jueyun Chili x24 Slime Concentrate x20 Quelled Creeper
Yaoyao Talent Materials
All of Yaoyao’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.
|Talent Level-Up Materials
|x3 Teachings of Diligence
|x21 Guide to Diligence
|x38 Philosophies of Diligence
|Common Ascension Materials
|x6 Slime Condensate
|x22 Slime Secretions
|x31 Slime Concentrate
|Weekly Boss Materials
|x6 Daka’s Bell / x1 Crown of Insight
So, there you have it, that’s all the YaoYao Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Dendro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.
