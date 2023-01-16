GamingGenshin Impact

Genshin Impact Yaoyao Ascension materials & Talent Materials list

Yaoyao using a Polearm in Genshin ImpactHoYoverse

Yaoyao Ascension materials and Talent Materials can be found across the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact, so our hub has everything you need to know about them. 

Yaoyao is the latest Dendro character to join Genshin Impact’s colorful cast and is featured on the Alhaitham banner. In fact, those spending Primgogems on the current Genshin Impact banner will likely unlock her during the 3.4 update

As Xiangling’s junior disciple and an assistant to Ganyu, Yaoyao certainly knows about the dangers that inhabit Teyvat. However, if you wish to maximize her damage output and Ascend her in the game, you’ll need to gain access to several rare and common materials. 

So, without further ado, here’s our Yaoyao Ascension and Talent Material list to ensure you get a head start upon her release. 

Yaoyao Ascension Materials

Yaoyao and Qiqi in Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Yaoyao is the latest 4-star character in Genshin Impact.

In order to level up and Ascend Yaoyao, you’ll need to fight the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom World Bosses. These monolithic monsters drop Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Nagadus Emerald Fragments, and Nagadus Emerald Chunks — among other rare items.

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Jueyun Chili (dotted across Liyue) and Slime Condensate (Slimes). Finally, the Quelled Creeper is from the Dendro Hypostasis, so be prepared to fight this Dendro cube a lot.

You can see the full list of Yaoyao Ascension Materials and where to find them in the table below: 

Materials Mora CostMaterials
120,000x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver x3 Jueyun Chilix3 Slime Condensate
240,000x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragmentx10 Jueyun Chilix15 Slime Condensate x2 Quelled Creeper
360,000x6 Nagadus Emerald Fragmentx20 Jueyun Chilix12 Slime Secretionsx4 Quelled Creeper
480,000x3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x30 Jueyun Chilix18 Slime Secretionsx8 Quelled Creeper
5100,000x6 Nagadus Emerald Chunkx45 Jueyun Chilix12 Slime Concentratex12 Quelled Creeper
6120,000x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstonex60 Jueyun Chili x24 Slime Concentrate x20 Quelled Creeper

Yaoyao Talent Materials

All of Yaoyao’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output. 

Talent Level-Up Materials
Talent Level-Up Materials x3 Teachings of Diligence  x21 Guide to Diligence x38 Philosophies of Diligence
Common Ascension Materials x6 Slime Condensate x22 Slime Secretions x31 Slime Concentrate
Weekly Boss Materials x6 Daka’s Bell / x1 Crown of Insight

So, there you have it, that’s all the YaoYao Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Dendro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates. 

