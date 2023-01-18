Yelan banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date & 4-star characters

The Genshin Impact Yelan banner rerun will enable players to add the 5-star Hydro character to their team comp, so find out everything we know about her return.

Genshin Impact’s Yelan banner will soon be returning to the game, giving Travelers another opportunity to add the Hydro character to their team. As an intelligence agent, Yelan is no stranger to the troubles of the Liyue region. In fact, the 5-star utilizes her Hydro-based attacks to apprehend and eliminate groups of Fatui.

Yelan previously made her debut as a playable character in the 2.6 update, but now, Travelers can roll on her banner once again. So, whether you’re looking to C1 your Yelan or just wish to spend your Primogems on her upcoming banner rerun, then we have all the information on her release date and banner rate-up characters.

Contents

Is there a Yelan banner release date in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Yelan will be making an appearance in Genshin Impact’s 3.4 update.

The Yelan banner rerun will be released on February 7, 2023. She will also be joined by Hu Tao, who will also receive a rerun in Phase 2 of the 3.4 update. This means Travelers should have plenty of time to save up the Primogems needed for the upcoming Hydro character’s return.

Yelan banner rerun 4-star characters

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact Yelan banner features a number of powerful 4-star characters.

The Yelan banner rerun characters have finally been announced by HoYoverse, giving Travelers the chance to see which 4-stars will be joining her. All the Yelan banner rate-up characters can be seen below:

Is Yelan worth pulling?

HoYoverse Yelan is a very powerful Hydro character.

Yes, Yelan is worth pulling in Genshin Impact. In fact, the Bow user is one of the best Hydro characters in the game. This is partly down to her ability to group multiple enemies with her Elemental Skill, while her Elemental Burst deals AoE Hydro damage.

It’s this combination that makes her perfect as a main or sub-DPS, enabling Travelers to effortlessly set up a variety of deadly Elemental Reactions. So, if you’re after a Bow character who offers a little more outside of the traditional ranged playstyle, then the Yelan banner is well worth rolling on.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Yelan banner rerun in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below for all the latest updates:

