Genshin Impact Ayaka skin: Leaks & everything we know

A Genshin Impact leak has revealed that an Ayaka skin could be released, so here’s everything we know about the Cryo character’s upcoming cosmetic.

The Genshin Impact community is abuzz with excitement after a new leak revealed that an Ayaka skin is on the horizon. This news comes after Lisa, the game’s 4-star Electro mage, was discovered to also have her own “Sumeru style” cosmetic.

While it’s still early days, Travelers who have been patiently waiting for an Ayaka skin could finally have their prayers answered. So, without further ado, here are all the details we currently have surrounding the game’s latest Ayaka skin leak.

Genshin Impact Ayaka skin leak

HoYoverse Ayaka was seen wearing traditional robes in her PV.

According to reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Uncle DD, the next 5-star character to receive a skin will be Ayaka. The leaker notes that Ayaka will have her very own “school uniform” themed skin and notes that it is a little bit “homely”.

Quite how this skin will look remains to be seen, but the “school uniform” mentioned by the leaker could relate to Ayaka’s dojo training uniform, which she famously wore in her debut trailer.

Whether Ayaka’s traditional hakama robes will be utilized in this cosmetic is unknown, but we will likely hear more information in the weeks and months to come.

Is there a Genshin Impact Ayaka skin release date?

HoYoverse Ayaka’s skin release will likely prove popular.

There is currently no official Ayaka skin release date, nor are there any leaks that suggest when it could arrive. With the Genshin Impact now focusing on the Sumeru region, it could be a while before this cosmetic is released.

However, HoYoverse has previously released both a free 4-star skin and a paid 5-star skin together. With Lisa’s skin having a “Sumeru style” design, it isn’t that unlikely that the developers will also reveal Ayaka’s own skin at the same time.

The most logical time to reveal these alternate outfits would be during next year’s Lantern Rite Festival, but for now, details on the Ayaka skin release date are non-existent. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

How to get Genshin Impact Ayaka skin

HoYoverse Ayaka’s skin could set you back a fair amount of Genesis Crystals.

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal how you can get the upcoming Ayaka skin, it will likely follow a similar pattern to the game’s previous 5-star cosmetic releases. This means Travelers can expect to spend 1,350 Genesis Crystals during the initial release, then 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Ayaka skin. We’ll be updating this piece whenever we hear any more information, so make sure you check back regularly. In the meantime, be sure to head over to our Genshin Impact page to see the latest news and guides.

