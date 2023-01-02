Genshin Impact Klee skin: Leaks & everything we know

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

A Genshin Impact Klee skin could be the next 5-star cosmetic release, so here’s everything we know about the rumored release date and more.

While the Genshin Impact community is currently delving into the recent Ayaka skin and Lisa skin 3.4 leaks, there have also been rumblings of a Klee skin. This pint-sized Pyro 5-star is renowned for her mischievous nature and explosive attacks, which often create comical amounts of trouble for her companions.

This has led to Klee becoming one of the most popular Genshin Impact Pyro characters in the game. While it’s still early days, we’ve rounded up all the details we have on the upcoming Klee skin, including the rumored release date and more.

HoYoverse Klee could be the next character to receive a Genshin Impact skin.

While there is currently no official Klee skin release date Genshin Impact leaker, yukizero, notes that it could be “Halloween themed” in its design. Whether this means Travelers will be able to unlock it during Halloween remains to be seen, but if this is the case, then it may release around 4.1 or 4.2.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear official confirmation from HoYoverse.

How to get Genshin Impact Klee skin?

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal how you can get the upcoming Klee skin, it will likely follow a similar pattern to the game’s previous 5-star cosmetic releases. This means Travelers can expect to spend 1,350 Genesis Crystals during the initial release, then 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Klee skin. We’ll be updating this piece as soon as we hear any more information, so make sure you check back regularly.

In the meantime, be sure to head over to our Genshin Impact page to see the latest news and guides.

