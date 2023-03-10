Genshin Impact 3.8 details: Character banners, leaks, more

A number of Genshin Impact 3.8 update leaks have appeared online, giving Travelers an early look at future content. So, here’s everything we currently know about the 3.8 banners, rumored region, and event.

While the Genshin Impact 3.8 update may be a while away, that hasn’t stopped leaks for upcoming Versions leaking ahead of schedule. In fact, dataminers have already revealed details on the 3.6 and 3.7 updates. However, a number of 3.8 leaks have already begun to surface.

If leaks are to be believed, then the Genshin Impact 3.8 update will include a Fontaine character, a long-awaited Klee skin, and a new region. This is obviously incredibly exciting for any Travelers who are looking to continue their adventure through Teyvat.

Article continues after ad

So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to the game in the 3.8 update, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you right here.

Contents

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for the Genshin Impact 3.8 update. However, according to a reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Travelers can expect to delve into the 3.8 update on July 5, 2023.

Of course, like all leaks and rumors, this date is not confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt. HoYoverse could adjust these timings, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear official information.

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact 3.8 banner leaks

HoYoverse Klee could be getting a rerun in the Genshin Impact 3.8 update.

According to SYP, the Genshin Impact 3.8 update could see the Klee banner return. They also note that the pint-sized Pyro character may also get her very own 5-star skin.

Additionally, another Genshin Impact leaker noted that Soutine – a new character will be added to the game. According to ZiaoBi, Soutine is a Hydro Claymore character that hails from the Fontaine region.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Not much is currently known about any of the game’s Fontaine characters, but a leak did reveal some early concept art. Whether Soutine is among them remains to be seen, but for now, that’s everything we know about the 3.8 banners.

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact 3.8 event leaks

Not much is currently known about the Genshin Impact 3.8 events, but BLANK has noted that there is a Rollercoaster minigame. During this event, players can supposedly attack opponents on either their left or right side. There’s not a huge amount to go off, but it certainly sounds very different from past Genshin Impact events.

Genshin Impact 3.8 location leaks

Current Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks have found a new region, which goes by the codename of Penumbra. According to BLANK, Penumbra is related to “water-formed Mirages/Delusions” and is possibly related to the Land of Oceanids and Lochfolk.

It’s also said that this aquatic region shares similarities to Enkanomiya, The Chasm, and The Golden Apple Archipelago. Quite how big Penumbra will be when compared to other POIs is unknown, but we’ll likely hear more about this location as we get closer to the 3.8 release date.

Article continues after ad

For now, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 3.8 update. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact