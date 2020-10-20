Genshin Impact adds Klee, Sparkling Steps Banner in Oct 20 update - Dexerto

Genshin Impact has added a new five-star character, Klee, to its ever-growing roster in the smash-hit title’s Oct. 20 update, alongside a new Sparkling Steps Banner which will let you unlock the fiery Spark Knight.

The bombastic new pyromancer has been teased since the game first launched around the world. In fact, some players have already been able to play around with Klee ⁠— the five-star Pyro child was available in the closed beta for a limited time.

Advertisement

The Sparkling Steps Banner ⁠— which will give players access to Klee ⁠— will be available from Tuesday, October 20.

It replaces the Ballad of Goblets Banner in the latest Genshin Impact update.

Advertisement

How to unlock Klee

Dexerto expects Klee will be unlockable in a similar fashion to the last Genshin Impact character available in a banner, Venti. Like the previous character, every five-star pull in the Sparkling Steps banner should have a 50% chance of being Klee.

If you don’t get Klee in your first five-star pull, she will be guaranteed in the second.

The Sparkling Steps banner also comes with a ‘90-pull mercy,’ meaning every 90 pulls in the banner must contain a five-star pull. You should get Klee within 180 wishes.

Advertisement

The Klee banner will also contain an increased chance at four-star Genshin Impact characters. That means you can pull Xingqiu, Noelle, or Sucrose from the new Sparkling Steps banner at a 50% chance across your bundle of wishes.

Klee talents

The latest Genshin Impact character is a little different from other mages; Klee’s basic attacks throw pyro bombs, and deliver fire lasers to the area if used correctly.

The Spark Knight’s primary ability is also a bomb-throwing ability. This thrown explosive will bounce, explode, and leave behind fire mines. Her ultimate ability is simpler; she rains fire lasers down on enemies for a short time.

Advertisement

Normal Attack: Kaboom!

Normal Attack

Throws things that go boom when they hit things! Perform up to 3 explosive attacks, dealing area of effect Pyro damage.

Advertisement

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals area of effect Pyro damage to enemies after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack

Gathering the power of Pyro, Klee plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals area of effect Pyro damage upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill: Jumpty Dumpty

When thrown, Jumpy Dumpty bounces thrice, igniting, and dealing area of effect pyro damage. On the third bounce, the bomb splits into many mines. The mines will explode upon contact with enemies, or after a short period of time, dealing area of effect Pyro damage.

Starts with 2 charges.

Element Burst: Sparks ‘n’ Splash

For the duration of this ability, continuously summons Sparks ‘n’ Splash to attack nearby enemies, dealing area of effect Pyro damage.

Passive Talents

Pounding Surprise

When Jumpy Dumpty and Normal Attacks deal damage, Klee has a 50% chance to obtain an Explosive Spark. This Explosive Spark is consumed by the next Charged Attack, which costs no Stamina and deals 50% increased damage.

Sparkling Burst

When Klee’s Charged Attack results in a CRIT, all party members gain 2 Elemental Energy.

All Of My Treasures!

Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the mini-map.

The release of the Oct. 20 update means Genshin Impact players can no longer pull Venti from any Wishes as well. This will likely be the case with Klee too, considering MiHoYo‘s plan for update 1.1 will see the patch arrive on November 11.

Still trying to find your feet in Genshin Impact since it was released? We’ve put together a list of the five characters you should be using in the early game.