Genshin Impact Shenhe skin leak: Release window & everything we know

A Genshin Impact leak has revealed that a Shenhe skin could be coming to the game in a future update, so here’s everything we know about the release window and more.

The Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks continue to pour in and this time, the focus is on Shenhe – the game’s 5-star Cryo character. Shenhe is known for her powerful AoE abilities, which freeze her opponents in place, allowing her team to effortlessly unleash their most powerful attacks.

When paired with characters like Ayaka and Ganyu, the Lonesome Transcendence can amplify the power of permafrost teams. However, it now seems HoYoverse is gearing up for a Shenhe skin release if recent leaks are to be believed.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about the upcoming Shenhe skin – including a potential release window.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Shenhe skin release date. However, according to reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Uncle SH, the Shenhe skin will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update.

If true, this means the Shenhe skin could also be released alongside the Ganyu and Xingqiu character outfits, which are also rumored to be released in the 4.4 update. As for when the 4.4 content will drop, it’s currently speculated that it will appear sometime in January 2024.

Of course, like all Gesnhin Impact leaks, the Shenhe skin should be taken with a grain of salt. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as new information is released.

Genshin Impact Shene skin leak details

There are currently no design details surrounding the Shenhe skin, but many players are hoping that HoYoverse releases the original beta skin. This outfit had long red threads, which were adorned along her shoulders and featured a small cloth hat.

Whether HoYoverse will use this beta design in the upcoming Shenhe skin remains to be seen, but either way, we’ll update this section as and when new information is released.

Can you get the Shenhe skin in Genshin Impact now?

No, you can’t get the Shenhe skin yet. As the leaks above mention, Travelers will likely have to wait until the Genshin Impact 4.4 update is released. However, the Shenhe skin will likely follow a similar pattern to the game’s previous 5-star skin reveals.

This means Travelers can expect to spend 1,350 Genesis Crystals during the initial release, which will then rise to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after launch.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Shenhe skin. We’ll be updating this piece as soon as we hear any more information, so make sure you check back regularly. In the meantime, head over to our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

